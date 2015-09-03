Instructional video

Watch: A Lesson on React Props, Defaults and Modules
By Darin Haener,
Gain confidence with default properties, such as properties, defaults, and modules and allow your components to be used without any properties being passed.
By Darin Haener,
Gain confidence with default properties, such as properties, defaults, and modules and allow your components to be used without any properties being passed.
By Lisa Larson-Kelley,
Learn the key differences are between Canva and Canva for Work. Your brand can have a more consistent look, while your team work more efficiently.
By Guy Routledge,
Discover the system of Flexbox axes and what it can do for you. First tip: they're different than the traditional top to bottom, left to right axes.
By Ilya Bodrov-Krukowski,
In this video you will learn how to write controller specs and isolate them from other parts of your application with the help of mocks and stubs.
By Ashraff Hathibelagal,
Most PHP developers are used to using cURL to fetch data from a server However, there’s a better alternative: the Guzzle HTTP client.
By Guilherme Muller,
Have you ever heard of a HTML document outline? It's been nearly forgotten since HTML5, but it means a more accessibility and better semantic structure.
By Ilya Bodrov-Krukowski,
In this video we'll learn two ways of managing sample data: fixtures and factories. As well as annotations for models and specs, and generating fake data.
By Charles Costa,
Changing the default WordPress configuration permissions is one of the simplest ways to harden your WordPress website. I teach you how without plugins!
By Ilya Bodrov-Krukowski,
Without automated testing, you'll have to manually re-test all the features of your app every time you refactor the code or add something new. Enter RSpec!
By Joseph Lowery,
In this screencast, Joe Lowery will show you how to get up and running with Composer and its companion service, Packagist and become a more efficient coder.
By Charles Costa,
There are plenty of plugins to backup your WordPress site, yet the best way to ensure your backup works is... to do it manually! I'll show you how in 5mins.
By DAZ,
I'll get you prepped and ready to go so you can build a card game using Ruby 2.0. You're on your way towards having ruby ticked off your your to-do list.
By Elio Qoshi,
Before going neck deep into your logo project, learn about basic color theory, cliches and metaphors specifically guiding you in your logo endeavours.
By Chris Ward,
Android development uses the popular Java programming language. In this video we look at the basics of Java and the additions that Android brings to it.
By Lami Adabonyan,
Learn how to protect your PHP applications from Brute Force Attacks. I'll show you how in this screencast.
By Guilherme Muller,
In this screencast I'll show you how to use CSS counters for greater flexibility in building custom lists or any other sequence with automatic numbering.
By Michael Chan,
One of the major objections people have with React is JSX' need to be pre-processed and packaged for the browser. Fear not! Webpack and Babel.js are here.
By Tim Evko,
Animation in JavaScript can be difficult to create, and even harder to optimize for performance. Learn how to get better at both with requestAnimationFrame.
By Thomas Greco,
Learn how to use Grunt’s Sass, watch, and connect plug-ins to create a build system that opens a browser, and updates any change in html, or Sass code.
By Ryan Seddon,
In this screencast, Ryan Seddon introduces you to how Modernizr can help you style your website's CSS based on the current browser's feature support.
By Russ Weakley,
I will show you how to create elegant responsive Bootstrap buttons including overcoming white-space issues and hiding content at various screen sizes.
By Thomas Greco,
I will explain and take you through the process of configuring a gruntfile from start to completion so that you can truly understand how GruntJS works.
By Ashraff Hathibelagal,
Building WordPress themes can be daunting. In this screencast I will be showing you a quick alternative through child themes, complete with customizations.
By Russ Weakley,
In this screencast, Russ Weakley shows you how to create hi-res background images at a 2x and 3x resolution for narrow and wide screens with media queries.
By Brett Romero,
Understanding how to implement the MVC framework, will allow us to construct an app that follows Apple's guidelines with a proven framework.
By Michael Chan,
By Chris Ward,
In this video we'll look at the auto-generated files containing skeleton code for our project in Android Studio.
By Ilya Bodrov-Krukowski,
We are going to discuss Singleton methods, including callbacks to observe method changes and the differences between removing and undefining methods.
By Tim Evko,
In this screencast I'm going to show you how to refactor your CSS to improve and smoothen your animations.
By Ilya Bodrov-Krukowski,
Eigenclasses are probably one of the most mysterious and crucial parts of the Ruby object model. In this video I will reveal the mystery of eigenclasses.