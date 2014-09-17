Guilherme Muller
Guilherme is passionate about web development, especially HTML and CSS coding. With more than 10 years of experience, Guilherme works as a freelance web developer with clients of various fields, having published more than a hundred websites. Currently, Guilherme has his own small web development company in Curitiba, Brazil. When Guilherme is not coding, he’s usually running, reading, playing his cajón or travelling with his wife around Brazil and the world as “almost” backpackers.
Guilherme's articles
Watch: Remembering the Document Outline in an HTML5 World
By Guilherme Muller,
Have you ever heard of a HTML document outline? It's been nearly forgotten since HTML5, but it means a more accessibility and better semantic structure.
Watch: Custom Lists with CSS Counters
By Guilherme Muller,
In this screencast I'll show you how to use CSS counters for greater flexibility in building custom lists or any other sequence with automatic numbering.
Watch: Responsive Images with Picturefill.js
By Guilherme Muller,
In this screencast I will show you how to use the new picture tag, srcset attribute and Picturefill.js polyfill, for the right resolution and device.
Build a Media Player with HTML
By Guilherme Muller,
Using the HTML5 video element to build a custom media player, from Learnable's Getting Started with HTML Media course.
Screencast: Understanding HTML Versions
By Guilherme Muller,
Guilherme will run you through earlier versions of HTML and show you some examples along the way, to help you understand the evolution of HTML up to HTML5.
Styling a Section Post With CSS
By Guilherme Muller,
Learnable tutor Guilherme Muller explains how to use a combination of HTML and CSS to style a section post and create a colorful, sleek and modern look.