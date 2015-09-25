Elio is a open source designer and founder of Ura Design. He coordinates community initiatives at SitePoint as well. Further, as a board member at Open Labs Hackerspace, he promotes free software and open source locally and regionally. Elio founded the Open Design team at Mozilla and is a Creative Lead at Glucosio and Visual Designer at The Tor Project. He co-organizes OSCAL and gives talks as a Mozilla Tech Speaker at various conferences. When he doesn’t write for SitePoint, he scribbles his musings on his personal blog.
Elio's articles
Interview with Kris Borchers, JS Foundation Executive Director
By Elio Qoshi,
Elio Qoshi is joined by Kris Borchers, JS Foundation Executive Director, to talk about the organization's beginnings, current projects and what lies ahead.
Open Source Email Marketing with phpList
By Elio Qoshi,
Email marketing has been exploding in popularity. You might have heard of the likes of MailChimp and Emma advertising the use of their services to send a whole bunch of messages for prospects and profit.
Quick Read: The JS Foundation
By Elio Qoshi,
As part of Open Source Week here at SitePoint, Elio Qoshi takes a look at the recently formed JS Foundation and asks how it might benefit the JS ecosystem.
Firefox OS post-mortem – Interview with Andre Garzia
By Elio Qoshi,
Open Source Week at SitePoint
By Elio Qoshi,
Elio Qoshi announces the start of Open Source Week here at SitePoint!
Ilya Gelfenbeyn, CEO of Api.ai, on AI and the IoT
By Elio Qoshi,
Elio Qoshi interviews Ilya Gelfenbeyn, CEO of Api.ai, and discusses their conversational UX platform, artificial intelligence, and the Internet of Things.
Why the Internet of Things Still Has a Long Way to Go
By Elio Qoshi,
Elio Qoshi looks at why he is hesitant to adopt the IoT or recommend it to consumers — security, quality and transparency concerns.
Quick Read: Blockchain’s Future after Bitcoin
By Elio Qoshi,
Elio Qoshi looks at the future of blockchain technology post-Bitcoin, after recent public difficulties with the Bitcoin ecosystem.
Interview: Richard Millington on Building Great Communities
By Elio Qoshi,
Elio Qoshi speaks with Richard Millington, founder of Feverbee and an expert on building great online communities.
How to Scale from Freelancer to Founder with the Salami Technique
By Elio Qoshi,
Elio Qoshi describes his approach to breaching the earnings limitations of freelancing by gently scaling into a larger services operation.
Sourcehunt: Emerging Tech Edition
By Elio Qoshi,
In the first emerging tech edition of Sourcehunt, we look at open source projects on virtual reality, augmented reality and the Internet of Things!
Quick Tip: Use Background White Noise for Greater Productivity
By Elio Qoshi,
Elio Qoshi checks out Noisli, a tool for generating background noise.
Interview with Brendan Eich, CEO of Brave
By Elio Qoshi,
Elio Qoshi is joined by Brave CEO, Brendan Eich, to talk about the Brave browser, its controversial business model and its safer, faster browsing experience
Sourcehunt Design April: How About Adding Fedora to Your CV?
By Elio Qoshi,
April's Sourcehunt brings two Open Source goliaths. How would you like to add Fedora and/or Mozilla to your design portfolio?
Quick Tip: Try WebAssembly in Your Browser Today
By Elio Qoshi,
Elio Qoshi summarizes the recent developments, and shows how you can try WebAssembly in your browser, with the experimental support in Chrome and Firefox.
Exploring Ubuntu Phone UI Elements
By Elio Qoshi,
Elio Qoshi looks in detail at the UI elements at the heart of Ubuntu Phone design guidelines.
Quick Read: The WebVR 1.0 API Draft Proposal
By Elio Qoshi,
Elio Qoshi covers the details of the latest WebVR 1.0 API Draft Proposal by the WebVR development community.
SitePoint Ambassador of the Month: March 2016
By Elio Qoshi,
Elio Qoshi congratulates Panayiotis Velisarakos, SitePoint's Ambassador of the Month for March, 2016.
Firefox OS Pivots into Connected Devices
By Elio Qoshi,
Elio Qoshi explores the connected device projects Mozilla are moving into after Firefox OS' pivot into the Internet of Things.
Quick Read: Search 11,000 Free Stock Photos with Zoommy
By Elio Qoshi,
Zoomy indexes multiple sources across the web to offer over 11,000 free stock photos for download.
SitePoint Ambassador of the Month: February 2016
By Elio Qoshi,
Elio Qoshi congratulates Simon Codrington, SitePoint's Ambassador of the Month for February, 2016.
Sourcehunt Design #2: February – Make Your Mark
By Elio Qoshi,
Elio is back with another selection of great open source projects that are crying out for a touch of design love. Can you be their saviour?
Are You a Talented Designer? Sourcehunt #1 Needs You!
By Elio Qoshi,
Sometimes the most wonderful creations die for want of a tiny bit of design love. Maybe you can make the difference?
SitePoint Ambassador of the Month: January 2016
By Elio Qoshi,
Elio Qoshi congratulates Thomas Greco, SitePoint's Ambassador of the Month for January, 2016.
SitePoint Ambassador of the Month: December 2015
By Elio Qoshi,
Elio Qoshi congratulates Adrian Sandu, SitePoint's Ambassador of the Month for December, 2015.
What Are the UX Principles Behind Ubuntu Phone?
By Elio Qoshi,
Elio Qoshi looks at the UX behind the Ubuntu Phone and wonders if it's unique take will be enough to secure a place in the competitive Mobile OS world.
SitePoint Ambassador of the Month: November 2015
By Elio Qoshi,
Elio Qoshi congratulates Marc Towler, SitePoint's first ever Ambassador of the Month.
Bringing Firefox OS to Smart TVs
By Elio Qoshi,
Elio Qoshi looks at Mozilla's recent broadening of Firefox OS into smart TVs, looking at design principles and starting with development for the platform.
Watch: Logo Design Rules of Thumb You Shouldn’t Forget
By Elio Qoshi,
Before going neck deep into your logo project, learn about basic color theory, cliches and metaphors specifically guiding you in your logo endeavours.
Using Brandisty to Host your Brand Assets
By Elio Qoshi,
We all need to share branding assets at some time, but emailing ZIP can be ungainly and inefficient. Brandisty offers an alternative way to manage assets.