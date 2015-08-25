Watch: Reviewing CSS Animation Performance
By Tim Evko
HTML & CSS
In this video we’ll look at CSS animations, frame rates, and why some CSS properties are better to animate than others.
This is part 1 of the How to Hit 60fps with CSS Animations series. Watch out for part 2, coming soon.
Tim Evko is a front end web developer from New York, with a passion for responsive web development, Sass, and JavaScript. He lives on coffee, CodePen demos and flannel shirts.
