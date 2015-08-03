Lami's articles
Watch: Prevent Brute Force Attacks on a Login Page
PHP
By Lami Adabonyan,
Learn how to protect your PHP applications from Brute Force Attacks. I'll show you how in this screencast.
Watch: Fundamental PHP Arrays and Array Functions in PHP
PHP
By Lami Adabonyan,
In this screencast I'll walk you through 5 useful functions PHP provides to manipulate and extract data from arrays.
Video: Database Access with PHP
PHP
By Lami Adabonyan,
I explain how to connect and extract data from a database using PHP, PHP Data Objects (PDO), preventing SQL injection, and finally extracting your data.
Video: Shorthand if-else Conditionals with PHP
PHP
By Lami Adabonyan,
In this screencast I'll show you how to make your code more succinct by using the ternary operator to write shorthand if-else conditional statements in PHP.