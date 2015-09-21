Watch: Create Elegant and Responsive Bootstrap Buttons
By Russ Weakley
HTML & CSS
In this screencast, I will show you how to create elegant responsive Bootstrap buttons including overcoming white-space issues and hiding content at various screen sizes.
You can find code samples for this screencast on GitHub. This is the first video in the Quick Real World Bootstrap Tricks series.
Russ Weakley is a world-renowned author, speaker and CSS expert, with a detailed knowledge of web design and development. Russ chairs the Web Standards Group (WSG) and produced a series of widely acclaimed Learnable tutorials on CSS. He is currently touring a series of Responsive Web Design workshops around Australia.
