Skip to main content

Ryan Seddon

Ryan Seddon

Ryan Seddon is Tech Lead at Zendesk, an open source junkie and a CSS abuser. Coming from a specialist front-end role he's since ventured into full stack development. He regular contributes to open-source projects such as Modernizr, gives talks at conferences and is just all round enthusiastic about the software. His personal website is http://www.thecssninja.com

Ryan's articles