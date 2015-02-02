Ryan Seddon is Tech Lead at Zendesk, an open source junkie and a CSS abuser. Coming from a specialist front-end role he's since ventured into full stack development. He regular contributes to open-source projects such as Modernizr, gives talks at conferences and is just all round enthusiastic about the software. His personal website is http://www.thecssninja.com
Ryan's articles
Watch: Using Modernizr CSS Classes
HTML & CSS
By Ryan Seddon,
In this screencast, Ryan Seddon introduces you to how Modernizr can help you style your website's CSS based on the current browser's feature support.
Screencast: Building Smarter UI Interactions using :checked
Blogs
By Ryan Seddon,
In this screencast, Ryan Seddon guides you through building an iOS toggle switch using CSS's :checked pseudo-class with no JavaScript.