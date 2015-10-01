Watch: Using Webpack to Transform JSX
By Michael Chan
JavaScript
Share:
Free JavaScript Book!
Write powerful, clean and maintainable JavaScript.
RRP $11.95
JavaScript processing can be cumbersome and confusing. One of the major objections people have with React is JSX’ need to be pre-processed and packaged up for the browser. Fear not! The Webpack module builder and Babel.js were created for exactly this purpose.
In this screencast we’ll setup a simple Webpack project and send you on your way to making the next big thing!
Michael is obsessed with teaching. He designs at Planning Center Online, organizes Full Stack Talks in San Diego, and teaches React.js at SitePoint. He thinks his wife and two ridiculous kids are super great. Also ramen.
New books out now!
Learn valuable skills with a practical introduction to Python programming!
Give yourself more options and write higher quality CSS with CSS Optimization Basics.
Popular Books
Jump Start Git, 2nd Edition
Visual Studio Code: End-to-End Editing and Debugging Tools for Web Developers
Form Design Patterns