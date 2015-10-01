Skip to main content

Watch: Using Webpack to Transform JSX

By Michael Chan

JavaScript

JavaScript processing can be cumbersome and confusing. One of the major objections people have with React is JSX’ need to be pre-processed and packaged up for the browser. Fear not! The Webpack module builder and Babel.js were created for exactly this purpose.

In this screencast we’ll setup a simple Webpack project and send you on your way to making the next big thing!

Michael Chan

Michael is obsessed with teaching. He designs at Planning Center Online, organizes Full Stack Talks in San Diego, and teaches React.js at SitePoint. He thinks his wife and two ridiculous kids are super great. Also ramen.

