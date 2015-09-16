Watch: Getting Started with Grunt
By Thomas Greco
JavaScript
Getting started with GruntJS aims to help simplify some of the concepts that people sometimes have trouble comprehending. Throughout this screencast, I will provide an in depth explanation on the core components of Grunt and take you through the process of configuring a
gruntfile from start to completion so that you can truly understand how GruntJS works.
This is the first video in the Automating a Front-End development with GruntJS series. Code sample for this screencast is available on GitHub.
Thomas Greco is a web developer based out of New York City specializing in full-stack development with the M.E.A.N. stack technologies. Before web development, Thomas worked as a graphic designer, and he continues to utilize his background in design when building web applications. Have a question for Thomas ? You can reach him on Twitter.
