Watch: Getting Started with Grunt

Getting started with GruntJS aims to help simplify some of the concepts that people sometimes have trouble comprehending. Throughout this screencast, I will provide an in depth explanation on the core components of Grunt and take you through the process of configuring a gruntfile from start to completion so that you can truly understand how GruntJS works.

This is the first video in the Automating a Front-End development with GruntJS series. Code sample for this screencast is available on GitHub.

