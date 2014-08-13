Brett Romero is a software developer versed in .NET, PHP, Python, and iOS to name a few. He builds desktop, web and mobile applications. As well, he knows Illustrator and Photoshop backwards and forward. His design skills aren't too shabby either. Brett also founded Bitesize Business School, which helps entrepreneurs develop needed technical skills for running an online business while also teaching them invaluable business skills. His undergraduate major was mathematics but he finished with a degree in business administration then went on to study mathematics at the University of Washington. He also has an MBA from Arizona State University.
Brett's articles
Watch: Working with Lambda Functions in Python
Take a sneak peak at one of our lesson in our Python course. In this video, you'll explore how to create anonymous functions in Python, lambda functions.
A Tour of Python Collections
Brett Romero provides an introductory guide to Python collections, covering the various functions of lists, strings, mappings and sets.
Watch: The Swift App Infrustructure
Understanding how to implement the MVC framework, will allow us to construct an app that follows Apple's guidelines with a proven framework.
Watch: Combining Dynamic Strings with Python
Dynamic and changeable parts combined with string. This is what concatenation is. Let's jump in and see how its done with Python.
Watch: Singleton Patterns in Swift
In this short video, we'll see how use Singleton Patterns, a powerful construct that lets you utilize classes without creating new instances each time.
Video: Exploring the Xcode Interface
We're going to pick up some great tips on getting very efficient with Xcode. This includes keyboard shortcuts, which can greatly improve your productivity.
Video: Classes in Swift
In this video we'll look how classes and instances of classes are made in Swift.
Video: Populating a Table with Data
In this video I'll show you how to populate a table with data.
Video: Designing a Simple Navigation Based App
In this video I'll demonstrate how to create a navigation based app.
Videos: Swift Functions
In this video I show you how to create functions in Swift.
Video: Conditional Flows in Python
In this short video, I'll look at how Python handles control flow. This consist of if/else combinations along with elif.
Extending an iOS App with WatchKit
Brett Romero talks us through the steps of taking an exisiting iOS application and using by WatchKit, extending it to work on an Apple Watch.
Video: Enums in Swift
In this video I'll be speaking about enums in Swift.
Video: Loops in Swift
In this video I've demonstrated how to Work with while and for loops with Swift.
Video: Conditional Flows in Swift
Wrap your head around if, else, else if and switch statements as I tackle conditional flows in this short video.
Visual Studio Community 2015: Going Mobile
Brett Romero explains how to integrate mobile platform Cordova into your Visual Studio Community 2015 website, and provide users with a slick mobile app.
Visual Studio Community 2015: Adding Ecommerce Functionality
Brett Romero explains how to add ecommerce functionality to a site using Microsoft's Visual Studio Community 2015 app.
Visual Studio Community 2015: Adding Email and Contact Pages
Brett Romero explains how to expand on a basic site, adding email integration and a contact form, with Microsoft's Visual Studio Community 2015 app.
Visual Studio Community 2015: Setting Up a Site
Brett Romero explains how to quickly set up a basic site with Microsoft's Visual Studio Community 2015 app.
An Introduction to Watchkit for iOS Developers
Brett Romero introduces current iOS developers to how to develop for Apple's WatchKit.
Video: Arrays and Dictionaries in Swift
In this short video, I'll show you how to use arrays and dictionaries in Swift.
Video: Variables and Constants in Swift
In this short video, Brett Romero shows you how to use Variables and Constants in a Swift playground.
Using Python Templates with Jinja and Google App Engine
Learnable tutor Brett Romero demonstrates how to use Jinja templating along with the Google App Engine
How to Create Responsive Tables in Foundation
Creating a responsive table can be tedious, requiring CSS and JavaScript skills. Brett Romero has a guide to getting it done easily, in Foundation.