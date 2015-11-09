Watch: PHP Dependencies Made Easy with Composer
PHP
Ever see that commercial where the couple is sitting down to enjoy an on-demand movie and they’re suddenly inundated in a sea of movie boxes?
If you’re a PHP developer, chances are you’ve had that same feeling (minus the videos bopping your noggin) as you try to work with the wide variety of code libraries available. Save yourself by incorporating Composer, a robust dependency manager for PHP. In this short screencast, Joe Lowery will show you how to get up and running with Composer—along with its companion service, Packagist—and become a more efficient coder, rising with the tide of all those cool PHP frameworks and libraries rather than drowning in them.
Links mentioned in the tutorial include:
- Composer – http://getcomposer.org
- Packagist – http://packagist.org
- Composer Cheat Sheet – http://composer.json.jolicode.com/
Composer, ahoy!
