SitePoint Blog – The best Web Development & Design Blog
FeaturedAdvertise with us
Recent
How to Create a QR Code Reader for Your Mobile Website
By Dmitri Lau, Paul Orac,
Take advantage of QR codes without the need for a native app. Dmitri and Paul demonstrate how to build a QR code reader using just HTML, CSS and JavaScript.
How to Create an Ecommerce Site with React
By Deven Rathore,
Deven creates a basic ecommerce site with React, using React Context for state management, and adding a basic method for handling authentication and cart management.
CSS Viewport Units: A Quick Start
By Asha Laxmi, Maria Antonietta Perna,
Asha and Maria offer an accessible but thorough introduction to the use of CSS viewport units for truly responsive typography and layout elements on the web.
30 Life-saving Tools for Front-end Developers
By Maria Antonietta Perna,
Maria Antonietta Perna rounds up 30 top tools for front-end web developers, from code playgrounds and editors to CSS generators, JS libraries, and more.
How to Replace Redux with React Hooks and the Context API
By Michael Wanyoike,
React offers in-built features that could help you replace Redux. With React Hooks and the Context API, developers have greater choice. Learn more.
Build a Countdown Timer in Just 18 Lines of JavaScript
By Yaphi Berhanu, Nilson Jacques,
Yaphi Berhanu creates a JavaScript clock widget to demonstrate how coding your own components (and not using plugins) leads to leaner, more efficient code.
5 Projects to Help You Master Modern CSS
By Craig Buckler,
Master modern CSS with these project suggestions, starting with the easiest and designed to build a breadth of skill in modern techniques.
4 Most High-Demand Skillsets for Remote Jobs
By Joshua Kraus,
Looking to leave offices behind for good? These four skillsets will put you on the high demand side of the remote job market.
How to Hack, Redesign, & Customize the Django Admin with Bootstrap
By Lucero del Alba,
Lucero del Alba walks through how to restyle the Django admin interface to match the look and feel of the rest of your site, with the help of Bootstrap.
Simple Strategies for Winning the Positions Other Developers Want
By Andrew McDermott,
Andrew McDermott offers some simple strategies web developers can use to attract the positions other developers want with minimal effort.
8 Top WordPress Multipurpose Themes and Their Cool Features
By SitePoint Sponsors,
This article provides a list of the top eight multipurpose WordPress themes you can choose from, digging into their coolest features.
How to Prototype a Web App with Django and Vue.js
By Lucero del Alba,
Learn how use Django and Vue.js to prototype a custom, responsive and reactive web application with a full-featured back office site to manage the content.
7 Collaborative Coding Tools for Remote Pair Programming
By Joel Falconer,
Whether you work on a distributed team or just have the occasional problem-solving session with a friend, you'll find a remote pair programming tool here.
6+ Best Websites for Free Fonts in 2020
By Daniel Schwarz,
Daniel Schwarz suggests the best places to find free fonts in 2020, along with tips and usage advice to think about when choosing a font for the web.
How to Use jQuery’s $.ajax() for Asynchronous HTTP Requests
By Aurelio De Rosa, Maria Antonietta Perna,
Aurelio and Maria introduce $.ajax(), the most powerful of all the jQuery Ajax functions, which is used to perform asynchronous HTTP requests.
How to Contribute to Open Source TypeScript Projects
By Joe Previte,
We talk about practical ways to get involved in open source TypeScript projects. Learn to assess your level and find opportunities.