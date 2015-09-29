Watch: Performance with requestAnimationFrame
By Tim Evko
JavaScript
Animation in JavaScript can be difficult to create, and even harder to optimize for performance. Learn how to get better at both with
requestAnimationFrame! The demonstration from this screencast can be found in Codepen. You can find the mentioned link from the screencast here: http://html5hub.com/request-animation-frame-for-better-performance/
This is the first video of the series JS with Performance in Mind.
Tim Evko is a front end web developer from New York, with a passion for responsive web development, Sass, and JavaScript. He lives on coffee, CodePen demos and flannel shirts.
