Skip to main content

Watch: Performance with requestAnimationFrame

By Tim Evko

JavaScript

Share:

Free JavaScript Book!

Write powerful, clean and maintainable JavaScript.

RRP $11.95

Get the book free!

Animation in JavaScript can be difficult to create, and even harder to optimize for performance. Learn how to get better at both with requestAnimationFrame! The demonstration from this screencast can be found in Codepen. You can find the mentioned link from the screencast here: http://html5hub.com/request-animation-frame-for-better-performance/

This is the first video of the series JS with Performance in Mind.

Loading the player…

Tim Evko

Tim Evko is a front end web developer from New York, with a passion for responsive web development, Sass, and JavaScript. He lives on coffee, CodePen demos and flannel shirts.

New books out now!

Learn valuable skills with a practical introduction to Python programming!

Read the book now

Give yourself more options and write higher quality CSS with CSS Optimization Basics.

Read the book now

Popular Books

jump-start-git-2nd-edition

Jump Start Git, 2nd Edition

visual-studio-code-end-to-end-editing-and-debugging-tools-for-web-developers

Visual Studio Code: End-to-End Editing and Debugging Tools for Web Developers

form-design-patterns

Form Design Patterns