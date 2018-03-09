PHP — the server-side programming language powering over 80% of the web — is now at version 7.1. As an interpreted (as opposed to compiled) language, PHP code is executed in run-time meaning there is no slow compilation step — changes you make in code are visible instantly, and it is this quick feedback loop that allows for PHP’s speed of use.

If you’re just getting started with PHP, here are some introductory materials to get you up to speed:

If you're after a more comprehensive introduction to PHP, you've got it: Getting Started with PHP. Happy learning!

PHP-FPM tuning: Using 'pm static' for Max Performance

Hayden James looks at how best to setup PHP-FPM for high throughput, low latency and a more stable use of CPU and memory.
Hayden James, Nov 29
23 Development Tools for Boosting Website Performance

Ahmed Boucherfra presents 23 tools you should know about for boosting front-end and back-end website performance.
Ahmed Bouchefra, Nov 28
Case Study: Optimizing CommonMark Markdown Parser with Blackfire.io

Colin O'Dell demonstrates how Blackfire helped with optimizations that resulted in a 53% performance boost in the league/commonmark parser.
Colin O'Dell, Nov 22
How to Optimize Docker-based CI Runners with Shared Package Caches

Colin O'Dell explores how using a shared cache volume across Docker-based Gitlab CI jobs drastically improves build speeds.
Colin O'Dell, Nov 21
23 Development Tools for Boosting Website Performance

Ahmed Boucherfra presents 23 tools you should know about for boosting front-end and back-end website performance.
PHP

Case Study: Optimizing CommonMark Markdown Parser with Blackfire.io

Colin O'Dell demonstrates how Blackfire helped with optimizations that resulted in a 53% performance boost in the league/commonmark parser.
PHP

How to Optimize Docker-based CI Runners with Shared Package Caches

Colin O'Dell explores how using a shared cache volume across Docker-based Gitlab CI jobs drastically improves build speeds.

Jack Davis

Introduction to ES6

Bring the biggest update to JavaScript yet into your professional skillset.
Jason Brewer

Building Your First Website with Bootstrap 4

Learn how to save countless hours of tweaking time by jumpstarting your projects with Bootstrap 4.
Jess Rascal

Creating Your First Angular 2 App

Learn how to quickly bootstrap Angular web app projects and your dev environment with a seed project!
M. David Green

Learn JavaScript Syntax and Programming Principles

Power your JavaScript code. Power the modern web.
8 Practical Bootstrap Projects

Build responsive, mobile-first sites with ease
Your First Week With Bootstrap

Build responsive, mobile-first sites with ease
9 Practical Node.js Projects

Level Up Your Node Knowledge
Earle Castledine

HTML5 Games: Novice to Ninja

Design and build the next indie game hit!
SitePoint Themes

SitePoint WordPress Restaurant Theme

Pull in the crowds to your eatery, cafe, restaurant or bar with this flexible, modular WordPress theme.
SitePoint Themes

SitePoint WordPress Ecommerce Theme

Sell your wares with this delightfully elegant WooCommerce-powered WordPress theme.
SitePoint Themes

SitePoint WordPress Portfolio Theme

A beautiful, responsive, portfolio theme for creatives - photographers, designers, writers, developers - that shows off your skills and work to potential clients.
SitePoint Themes

SitePoint WordPress Business Theme

Built for businesses in the financial and professional services sectors, our theme offers a great way to introduce clients to you and your team.
Bruno Skvorc, Oct 18

Git and Wordpress: How to Auto-Update Posts with Pull Requests

How compatible are git and wordpress? Let's see how easy it is to make WordPress posts auto-update based on PR submissions on the Github repository!
Bruno Skvorc, Oct 15

Symfony Flex: Paving the Path to a Faster, Better Symfony

Symfony Flex is a new package manager exclusively for Symfony 3.3 and above, sporting a new directory structure and smoother workflow. Come see!
Iszuddin Ismail, Sep 24

Let's Compare: RunCloud vs Forge vs ServerPilot

Cloud deployment SaaS compared: Runcloud vs ServerPilot vs Laravel Forge - who's cheapest? Who's simplest? Who's got the features?
Christopher Pitt, Sep 14

Procedurally Generated Game Terrain with React, PHP, and WebSockets

Chris uses ReactJS, PHP, and Websockets to demonstrate how we can procedurally generate game terrain for our rip-off of Stardew Valley!
Claudio Ribeiro, Sep 13

Symfony Console Beyond the Basics - Helpers and Other Tools

Symfony's Console can be used in any non-Symfony project to develop command line apps. Learn about console helpers in this tutorial by Claudio Ribeiro!
Christopher Pitt, Sep 13

Game Development with React and PHP: How Compatible Are They?

Chris bootstraps a basic Stardew-Valley-like game in this game development with PHP post, using an async server, preprocessors, and ReactJS!
Kirk Madera, Sep 04

Rapid Development of Zend Expressive Modules

Kirk Madera goes through the process of creating the R side of a blog module CRUD in this quick, 10-minute Zend Expressive tutorial, demonstrating its power
Kirk Madera, Aug 28

Rapid Enterprise App Development with Zend Expressive

Kirk presents a way to get going quickly with Zend Expressive, setting up an enterprise-ready application bootstrap in under 10 minutes. Awesome!
Christopher Pitt, Aug 25

ReactJS in PHP: Writing Compilers Is Easy and Fun!

Christopher Pitt is back with another esoteric use case in PHP land - building custom compilers! Here he builds one which can process ReactJS code in PHP!
Bruno Skvorc, Aug 21

Are Bitwise Operators Still Relevant in Modern PHP?

Heard of bitwise operators? Let's explore their practical application in storing and checking for user permissions, and whether this makes sense!
Younes Rafie, Aug 17

How to Master Your API Workflow with Postman

Younes present Postman - the API development tool of choice - in comprehensive detail. There's never been a better way to improve your API dev workflow!
Bruno Skvorc, Aug 15

PHPBot - Can a PHP Bot Help You Look up Documentation Faster?

Let's take a look at a new PHP experiment: PHPBot. An interactive PHP manual bot which returns code examples from the manual for easy copy-pasting!
Bruno Skvorc, Aug 12

Duolingo for PHP - How Much PHP Can Apps like Mimo Teach?

Let's take a look at Mimo - an app aiming to teach programming "on the go". How much PHP can it teach us? Is it the Duolingo of programming?
Shahroze Nawaz, Aug 07

What Are the Workflows of Prominent PHP Community Members?

Sharoze asks some prominent community members about their development workflow - some answers are predictable, others will surprise. What can you relate to?
Tobias Nyholm, Aug 04

Introducing the Neo4j Symfony Bundle

Tobias introduces us to the Neo4j bundle for Symfony. Dive into the mysterious (and mysteriously efficient) world that is graph databases with this tool!
Christopher Vundi, Aug 02

What Are the New Features in Laravel 5.5?

Christopher goes through new features in Laravel 5.5, explaining and demonstrating each, and linking to further resources about them. Dive into 5.5 now!
