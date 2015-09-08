Watch: Refactoring a Slow Animation
By Tim Evko
HTML & CSS
In this screencast I’m going to show you how to refactor your CSS code to improve and smoothen your animations. This screencast does come with code samples which can be found in CodePen.
View CodePen: Demo 1 | Demo 2
This is the second video in the How to Hit 60fps with CSS Animation series.
Tim Evko is a front end web developer from New York, with a passion for responsive web development, Sass, and JavaScript. He lives on coffee, CodePen demos and flannel shirts.
