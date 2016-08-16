Tim's articles
How to Use Service Workers to Communicate Across Browser Tabs
Front-end lead Tim Evko discusses things he's focused on lately, including a new use for service workers. Part of a Versioning interview series.
Taking Responsive Web Design Beyond the Visual
In this episode of the Versioning Show, David and Tim are joined by Chris Ward, a technical writer, blogger and web developer.
Animating with CSS, JS and SVG, and Avoiding Burnout
In this episode of the Versioning Show, Tim and David are joined by Sarah Drasner, a teacher, author, consultant and staff writer at CSS-Tricks.
WordPress Development, Freelancing, and Taking Time Off, with Lara Schenck
In this episode of the Versioning Show, David and Tim are joined by Lara Schenck, a freelance web consultant and educator.
CSS Animation, Prototyping Tools, and Sources of Inspiration, with Donovan Hutchinson
In this episode of the Versioning Show, Tim and David are joined by Donovan Hutchinson, a developer, teacher and proprietor of CSSanimation.rocks.
Three Keys to Being a Productive Software Engineer
In this one-on-one episode of the Versioning Show, David and Tim look at what it means to be a productive software engineer.
UX Research, Analytics, and Dark Patterns, with Luke Hay
In this episode of the Versioning Show, Tim and David talk with Luke Hay, a user experience professional and author.
Online Security and Being Super Productive, with Azat Mardan
In this episode of the Versioning Show, David and Tim are joined by Azat Mardan, a software engineer, author, teacher, Node expert and Paleo enthusiast.
Increasing Productivity by Slowing Down, with Jason Lengstorf
In this episode of the Versioning Show, Tim and David are joined by Jason Lengstorf, a developer and designer at IBM.
Tech Stacks, Frameworks, Being Creative, and Being Real, with Tim Holman
In this episode of the Versioning Show, David and Tim are joined by Tim Holman, a web experimenter and member of the CodePen team.
REST, GraphQL, and Founding a Startup, with Michael Paris and Vince Ning
In this episode of the Versioning Show, Tim and David are joined by Michael Paris and Vince Ning, founders of Scaphold.io, a backend service for GraphQL.
Learning HTML, CSS and SVG, and Facing Fears, with Joni Trythall
Joni Trythall joins the Versioning Show to discuss learning HTML, CSS and SVG, sharing code, teaching, writing, and facing your fears.
Psychology and Web Development, with Sherry Walling
In this episode, Tim and David are joined by Sherry Walling, a licensed clinical psychologist with a special interest in technology-related issues.
CSS Preprocessors and Font-end Development, with Guy Routledge
In this episode, David and Tim are joined by Guy Routledge, a front-end developer, teacher, and presenter of SitePoint’s AtoZ CSS video series.
Ruby, Rails, and Imposter Syndrome, with Glenn Goodrich
In this episode, Tim and David are joined by Glenn Goodrich, aka Ruprict, a developer by day and SitePoint's Ruby Channel editor by night.
Sass, HAML, and Inventiveness, with Hampton Catlin
David and Tim are joined by Hampton Catlin, creator of Sass, Haml and other tools and services such as Wikipedia Mobile, Tritium and Moovweb.
The Skills and Qualities of a Good Web Engineer
In this one-on-one episode of the Versioning Show, Tim and David talk about humility, curiosity, discipline and the other qualities of a good developer.
The Challenges of Responsive Web Design, with Ethan Marcotte
In this episode, David and Tim are joined by Ethan Marcotte, a well-known designer who coined the term Responsive Web Design.
JavaScript and the Pressure to Knowing Everything, with Christian Heilmann
In this episode, Tim and David are joined by Christian Heilmann, well-known developer, speaker, author and Developer Evangelist at Microsoft.
Ensuring Cultural and Gender Diversity in Tech, with Nicole Sanchez
In this episode, David and Tim discuss diversity in tech with Nicole Sanchez, the Vice President of Social Impact at GitHub.
Job Interviews, and Tips for Getting a Web Development Job
In this one-on-one episode, Tim and David discuss the ins and outs of job interviews in the web industry and getting a web development job.
CSS Grids, Flexbox, Columns, Shapes and Regions, with Rachel Andrew
In this episode, Tim and David are joined by Rachel Andrew, co-creator of Perch CMS and leading expert on CSS Grid Layouts.
Freelancing, and Founding an Online Magazine, with Vitaly Friedman
In this episode, Tim and David are joined by Vitaly Friedman, founder and Editor-in-Chief of Smashing Magazine.
Web Publishing and Monetizing Content, with Alex Fitzpatrick
In this episode, Tim and David are joined by Alex Fitzpatrick, Deputy Tech Editor for Time Magazine.
Future Systems, Code Longevity and Web Ghost Towns
A one-on-one episode discussing software longevity, project organization, progressive enhancement, software identity and web ghost towns (#webGhostTown).
Sass, Susy, Unit Testing, and Finding Your Voice, with Miriam Suzanne
In this episode, Tim and David are joined by Miriam Suzanne, best known for Susy, a responsive layout toolkit for Sass.
The Ups and Downs of Open-source Software, with Ken Wheeler
Tim and David are joined by Ken Wheeler, a Formidable JavaScript programmer well known for open-source projects like Slick Carousel.
CSS Layouts: Grids, Regions and @Supports, with Jen Simmons
Tim and David are joined by Jen Simmons, Designer Advocate at Mozilla, award-winning podcaster and regular conference presenter.
CSS Animation, and Creating Art with Code, with Rachel Smith
CodePen, and Getting Started on the Web, with Chris Coyier
