Watch: Writing a Play Card Game with Ruby?
By Darren Jones
Ruby
Share:
Free JavaScript Book!
Write powerful, clean and maintainable JavaScript.
RRP $11.95
Ruby is a brilliant language, which is why I’ve created an entire course to get you up and running with Ruby.
If you’re reading this, then that means you’ve been thinking about it already. The great thing is that now you have no excuse to stop here. In this lesson I’ll get you prepped and ready to go so you can build a card game using Ruby. Now you have something to show off and on your way towards having ticked Ruby from your to do list.
You can find the code samples for this video on GitHub.
Daz has been programming and building websites since the start of the millennium. He enjoys using Ruby and JavaScript and loves them both in their own special ways. He is the author of JavaScript: Novice to Ninja and Jump Start Sinatra. He also produced the 'Getting Started With Ruby' video tutorials for SitePoint and has written a number articles for SitePoint’s website. He was born in the city of Manchester and still lives there, where he teaches mathematics and enjoys playing water polo.
New books out now!
Learn valuable skills with a practical introduction to Python programming!
Give yourself more options and write higher quality CSS with CSS Optimization Basics.
Popular Books
Jump Start Git, 2nd Edition
Visual Studio Code: End-to-End Editing and Debugging Tools for Web Developers
Form Design Patterns