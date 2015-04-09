Hathibelagal is an independent developer and blogger who loves tinkering with new frameworks, SDKs, and devices. Read his blog here.
Ashraff's articles
Build a Simple Tumblr Theme with Bootstrap
By Ashraff Hathibelagal,
Ashraff Hathibelagal explains how to use Bootstrap and Tumblr’s special operators to create a Tumblr theme you can use for your Tumblr blog.
Getting Started With Vue.js
By Ashraff Hathibelagal,
Ashraff Hathibelagal introduces you to the basic concepts of Vue.js, explaining how to use one-way and two-way bindings, directives, filters, and events.
Java 8 Streams: An Intro to Filter, Map and Reduce Operations
By Ashraff Hathibelagal,
Ashraff explains how to create streams and then transform them using three widely used higher-order methods named map, filter and reduce.
Watch: Fetch Remote Data Using Guzzle
By Ashraff Hathibelagal,
Most PHP developers are used to using cURL to fetch data from a server However, there’s a better alternative: the Guzzle HTTP client.
Watch: Create your First WordPress Child-theme, Quick Fast
By Ashraff Hathibelagal,
Building WordPress themes can be daunting. In this screencast I will be showing you a quick alternative through child themes, complete with customizations.
Watch: Create a Bare-bones WordPress Theme from Scratch
By Ashraff Hathibelagal,
In this screencast I am going to show you that with a little bit of HTML and PHP you can create a very simple but functional WordPress theme from scratch.
An Introduction to Verlet.js
By Ashraff Hathibelagal,
In this article Ashraff Hathibelagal teaches you everything about verlet-js and how to use this physics engine effectively in your projects.
Getting Started With Microsoft Visual Studio Code on Linux
By Ashraff Hathibelagal,
Ashraff Hathibelagal introduces Microsoft's Visual Studio Code (VSCode), covering Linux installation, IntelliSense, debugging and version control.
Microsoft Edge: A Hands-on Preview
By Ashraff Hathibelagal,
Ashraff Hathibelagal assesses various features and performance metrics of Microsoft's new browser, Microsoft Edge
Add a Timeline to Your Website with Google Charts
By Ashraff Hathibelagal,
Ashraff introduces Google Charts, which help you to put attractive, colorful, SVG-based charts on your pages using a specialized API.