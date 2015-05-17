Michael is obsessed with teaching. He designs at Planning Center Online, organizes Full Stack Talks in San Diego, and teaches React.js at SitePoint. He thinks his wife and two ridiculous kids are super great. Also ramen.
Michael's articles
Watch: Using Webpack to Transform JSX
One of the major objections people have with React is JSX' need to be pre-processed and packaged for the browser. Fear not! Webpack and Babel.js are here.
Watch: Using className to Add Style
Watch: Adding a Lap Logger to a React Stopwatch
We'll take all we've learned about state, lists, and conditional rendering in React to add a new logger feature.
Watch: Conditional Rendering in React
We'll build upon last week's Stopwatch component with conditional rendering by showing the "start", "stop" and "reset" button.
Watch: Capturing Time in React
Today we're taking the first steps to building a Stopwatch component from scratch! Today, we're focusing on capturing time with setInterval.
Video: Using map() to Create Lists in React
In this video, we'll build our first list component using props, a plain old JavaScript Array, and the map() function.
Video: Controlled vs Uncontrolled Components in React
In this video we look at controlled inputs in React. This is unique concept to React that can be tricky to understand at first.
Video: Introducing One-Way Data Flow
I'll look at react's one-way data flow with an example of two-way binding, from frameworks like Angular and Ember, and mimicking functionality in React.
Video: An Introduction to Component State
Today's a good day because I'm teaching you about component states in React. We'll look at how to keep state, change state and finally how to render state.
Video: Understanding React Events
Understand how to create events through React. In this video I demonstrate the differences in events through React vs JavaScript.
Video: Using Props to Pass Data in React
In this video I'm going to show you how to send data into components using React. This will get you working your way towards more dynamic data with props.
Video: Getting Started with React
In this short video, we'll setup React in a plain HTML page and write our first React component. We'll cover everything you need to get started and take a first look at JSX, the way React templates are written.