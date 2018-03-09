Featured Articles
3h 0m
Introduction to ES6
Bring the biggest update to JavaScript yet into your professional skillset.
2h 9m
Building Your First Website with Bootstrap 4
Learn how to save countless hours of tweaking time by jumpstarting your projects with Bootstrap 4.
2h 25m
Creating Your First Angular 2 App
Learn how to quickly bootstrap Angular web app projects and your dev environment with a seed project!
5h 25m
Learn JavaScript Syntax and Programming Principles
Power your JavaScript code. Power the modern web.
8 Practical Bootstrap Projects
Build responsive, mobile-first sites with ease
Your First Week With Bootstrap
Build responsive, mobile-first sites with ease
9 Practical Node.js Projects
Level Up Your Node Knowledge
HTML5 Games: Novice to Ninja
Design and build the next indie game hit!
Latest
SitePoint Team, Feb 22
Improve Your Website in 2018 with These Top WordPress Plugins
You don't have to be technical to build fancy features like attractive galleries, complex layouts, and more, with these smashing tools.
Ryan Gould, Feb 05
Google AMP & WordPress: Everything You Need to Know
To compete in the mobile search ranking arena, your WordPress site needs to support Google AMP. Here's how.
SitePoint Team, Jan 25
These Top WordPress Themes Can Make 2018 Your Best Year Ever
Check out some of the best premium, multipurpose WordPress themes on the market.
Adrian Try, Dec 12
How to Find a Niche in the WordPress Ecosystem
Learn from the best in the business on how to build profitable WordPress themes business. Contains helpful tips and advice from industry experts
Adrian Try, Nov 23
How to Ship & Validate New Projects Fast
Adrian Try takes you through how to launch and validate your new business idea or project quickly, even if you're not a coder.
SitePoint Team, Oct 18
Leave Your Competitors in the Dust with 280+ Pre-Built Websites
Produce high-quality client websites faster with Be Theme.
SitePoint Team, Oct 11
wpDataTables: The Best Plugin for Tables & Charts in WordPress
Turn huge amounts of data into comprehensible charts and graphs easily with wpDataTables.
Craig Buckler, Sep 22
The Ultimate Beginner's Guide to Setting Up & Running a WordPress Site
Craig Buckler shows you how to get a WordPress site up and running for the first time.
Adrian Try, Sep 21
How to Secure Your WordPress Site from the DDoS Attack Onslaught
If you feel like you don't need to worry about DDoS attacks, this is the year to change your mind. Adrian Try shows you the best way to protect your site.
Larry Alton, Aug 30
Debunking 3 Common WordPress Myths
Are you considering using WordPress, and have some worries about it based on things you've heard? Larry debunks some common WordPress myths in this post.
Muhammad Owais Alam, Aug 23
How to Customize WooCommerce Product Pages
Have you ever wanted to customize WooCommerce product pages to make them really fit your site? Take a look here to find out how!
Chris La Nauze, Aug 16
Migrating from WordPress.Com to Self-Hosted WordPress
Are you considering migrating from WordPress.com to a self-hosted WordPress site? Chris explores some tips and tricks to make that process smoother for you!
Vishnu Ajit, Aug 09
Learn Plugin Development with a Bulk Category Creator
Do you want to learn plugin development for WordPress? This post takes you through developing a simple mass category creator plugin as a tutorial!
Jenni McKinnon, Aug 02
Geo-Targeting WordPress Content to Personalize Your Site
Want to personalize your site for visitors from various countries or locales? Take a look at this guide on geo-targeting WordPress content!
25 Comments
Jacco Blankenspoor, Jul 27
10 Things You May Not Know WooCommerce Can Do
I'll cover 10 different WooCommerce extensions to give you some ideas of what you can do with WooCommerce, with one recommended plugin for each purpose.
Nathan Segal, Jul 26
How to Add a PayPal Button in WordPress
If you sell products or services on your WordPress site, you will need to accept payments. You can add a PayPal button in WordPress quickly and easily!
1 Comment
Tahir Taous, Jul 20
6 of the Best Free Contact Form Plugins for WordPress
Forms are essential for most websites. In this article we cover the most popular, regularly updated and free contact form plugins for WordPress available.
Jason Daszkewicz, Jul 19
How to Use AMP with WordPress
Have you used Google's Accelerated Mobile Pages to display your content to mobile audiences? Take a look at some pointers on using AMP with WordPress here!
2 Comments
Jacob McMillen, Jul 11
The Beginner's Guide to Website Staging
Jacob McMillen shows you how to use your web host's staging environment features.
6 Comments
Jacob McMillen, Jul 10
5 Best WordPress Site Builders for the Technically Challenged
Jacob McMillen takes a look at five WordPress site builders that enable entrepreneurs to create custom sites even when they can't afford a development team.
6 Comments
Jacob McMillen, Jul 10
The 5 Best WordPress Themes for SEO Visibility
Jacob McMillen finds some of the best WordPress themes for users who want the greatest SEO benefit.