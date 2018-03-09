Featured Articles

Improve Your Website in 2018 with These Top WordPress Plugins

You don't have to be technical to build fancy features like attractive galleries, complex layouts, and more, with these smashing tools.
SitePoint Team, Feb 22
Google AMP & WordPress: Everything You Need to Know

To compete in the mobile search ranking arena, your WordPress site needs to support Google AMP. Here's how.
Ryan Gould, Feb 05
These Top WordPress Themes Can Make 2018 Your Best Year Ever

Check out some of the best premium, multipurpose WordPress themes on the market.
SitePoint Team, Jan 25
How to Find a Niche in the WordPress Ecosystem

Learn from the best in the business on how to build profitable WordPress themes business. Contains helpful tips and advice from industry...
Adrian Try, Dec 12
WordPress

How to Find a Niche in the WordPress Ecosystem

Learn from the best in the business on how to build profitable WordPress themes business. Contains helpful tips and advice from industry experts

Jack Davis

Introduction to ES6

Bring the biggest update to JavaScript yet into your professional skillset.
Jason Brewer

Building Your First Website with Bootstrap 4

Learn how to save countless hours of tweaking time by jumpstarting your projects with Bootstrap 4.
Jess Rascal

Creating Your First Angular 2 App

Learn how to quickly bootstrap Angular web app projects and your dev environment with a seed project!
M. David Green

Learn JavaScript Syntax and Programming Principles

Power your JavaScript code. Power the modern web.
8 Practical Bootstrap Projects

Build responsive, mobile-first sites with ease
Your First Week With Bootstrap

Build responsive, mobile-first sites with ease
9 Practical Node.js Projects

Level Up Your Node Knowledge
Earle Castledine

HTML5 Games: Novice to Ninja

Design and build the next indie game hit!
SitePoint Team, Feb 22

Improve Your Website in 2018 with These Top WordPress Plugins

You don't have to be technical to build fancy features like attractive galleries, complex layouts, and more, with these smashing tools.
Ryan Gould, Feb 05

Google AMP & WordPress: Everything You Need to Know

To compete in the mobile search ranking arena, your WordPress site needs to support Google AMP. Here's how.
SitePoint Team, Jan 25

These Top WordPress Themes Can Make 2018 Your Best Year Ever

Check out some of the best premium, multipurpose WordPress themes on the market.
Adrian Try, Dec 12

How to Find a Niche in the WordPress Ecosystem

Learn from the best in the business on how to build profitable WordPress themes business. Contains helpful tips and advice from industry experts
Adrian Try, Nov 23

How to Ship & Validate New Projects Fast

Adrian Try takes you through how to launch and validate your new business idea or project quickly, even if you're not a coder.
SitePoint Team, Oct 18

Leave Your Competitors in the Dust with 280+ Pre-Built Websites

Produce high-quality client websites faster with Be Theme.
SitePoint Team, Oct 11

wpDataTables: The Best Plugin for Tables & Charts in WordPress

Turn huge amounts of data into comprehensible charts and graphs easily with wpDataTables.
Adam Roberts, Sep 22

Website Hosting: Everything You Need to Get Started

A one-stop shop that’ll give you all the information you need to get started with hosting your next big project.

SitePoint Themes

SitePoint WordPress Restaurant Theme

Pull in the crowds to your eatery, cafe, restaurant or bar with this flexible, modular WordPress theme.
SitePoint Themes

SitePoint WordPress Ecommerce Theme

Sell your wares with this delightfully elegant WooCommerce-powered WordPress theme.
SitePoint Themes

SitePoint WordPress Portfolio Theme

A beautiful, responsive, portfolio theme for creatives - photographers, designers, writers, developers - that shows off your skills and work to potential clients.
SitePoint Themes

SitePoint WordPress Business Theme

Built for businesses in the financial and professional services sectors, our theme offers a great way to introduce clients to you and your team.
Craig Buckler, Sep 22

The Ultimate Beginner's Guide to Setting Up & Running a WordPress Site

Craig Buckler shows you how to get a WordPress site up and running for the first time.
Adrian Try, Sep 21

How to Secure Your WordPress Site from the DDoS Attack Onslaught

If you feel like you don't need to worry about DDoS attacks, this is the year to change your mind. Adrian Try shows you the best way to protect your site.
Larry Alton, Aug 30

Debunking 3 Common WordPress Myths

Are you considering using WordPress, and have some worries about it based on things you've heard? Larry debunks some common WordPress myths in this post.
Muhammad Owais Alam, Aug 23

How to Customize WooCommerce Product Pages

Have you ever wanted to customize WooCommerce product pages to make them really fit your site? Take a look here to find out how!
Chris La Nauze, Aug 16

Migrating from WordPress.Com to Self-Hosted WordPress

Are you considering migrating from WordPress.com to a self-hosted WordPress site? Chris explores some tips and tricks to make that process smoother for you!
Vishnu Ajit, Aug 09

Learn Plugin Development with a Bulk Category Creator

Do you want to learn plugin development for WordPress? This post takes you through developing a simple mass category creator plugin as a tutorial!
Jenni McKinnon, Aug 02

Geo-Targeting WordPress Content to Personalize Your Site

Want to personalize your site for visitors from various countries or locales? Take a look at this guide on geo-targeting WordPress content!
Almir Bijedic, Jul 31

Using Polymer in WordPress: Build a Custom Google Maps Component

Almir Bijedic demonstrates how to use the Polymer library to create a custom Google Maps component and embed it into a WordPress site as a handy widget.
Jacco Blankenspoor, Jul 27

10 Things You May Not Know WooCommerce Can Do

I'll cover 10 different WooCommerce extensions to give you some ideas of what you can do with WooCommerce, with one recommended plugin for each purpose.
Nathan Segal, Jul 26

How to Add a PayPal Button in WordPress

If you sell products or services on your WordPress site, you will need to accept payments. You can add a PayPal button in WordPress quickly and easily!
Tahir Taous, Jul 20

6 of the Best Free Contact Form Plugins for WordPress

Forms are essential for most websites. In this article we cover the most popular, regularly updated and free contact form plugins for WordPress available.
Jason Daszkewicz, Jul 19

How to Use AMP with WordPress

Have you used Google's Accelerated Mobile Pages to display your content to mobile audiences? Take a look at some pointers on using AMP with WordPress here!
Jacob McMillen, Jul 11

The Beginner's Guide to Website Staging

Jacob McMillen shows you how to use your web host's staging environment features.
Jacob McMillen, Jul 10

5 Best WordPress Site Builders for the Technically Challenged

Jacob McMillen takes a look at five WordPress site builders that enable entrepreneurs to create custom sites even when they can't afford a development team.
Jacob McMillen, Jul 10

The 5 Best WordPress Themes for SEO Visibility

Jacob McMillen finds some of the best WordPress themes for users who want the greatest SEO benefit.
Jacob McMillen, Jul 07

6 Essential WordPress Plugins for Solopreneurs

Jacob McMillen looks at six plugins that help solo entrepreneurs, or solopreneurs, automate more of their workflow.
