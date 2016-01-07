Ilya Bodrov is personal IT teacher, a senior engineer working at Campaigner LLC, author and teaching assistant at Sitepoint and lecturer at Moscow Aviations Institute. His primary programming languages are Ruby (with Rails) and JavaScript. He enjoys coding, teaching people and learning new things. Ilya also has some Cisco and Microsoft certificates and was working as a tutor in an educational center for a couple of years. In his free time he tweets, writes posts for his website, participates in OpenSource projects, goes in for sports and plays music.
Ilya's articles
Using CSS Transforms in the Real World
Ilya Bodrov explains how CSS transforms can be used in the real world to solve various tasks and achieve interesting results — showing how to adjust elements vertically, create nice-looking arrows, build loading animations and create flip animations.
Redesigning a Site to Use CSS Grid Layout
Ilya Bodrov demonstrates how to retrofit a layout with CSS Grid, showing how easy it is to utilize CSS Grid to create robust layouts. He also discusses fallbacks for older browsers, should you need them.
Using Angular Augury to Debug Your Code
Ilya introduces the Augury profiler and debugger for Angular 2+ apps, covering component tree, injection graph, breakpoints, routing debugging and more.
A Deep Dive into the Bootstrap Form Component
Ilya shows how to style form elements with the Bootstrap form component, using Bootstrap’s grid system, horizontal and inline layouts, and validation tools.
A Beginner’s Guide to the Latest Bootstrap Utility Classes
Ilya Bodrov explains the purpose and usage of Bootstrap utility classes, digging into some of the best of them and where you’ll find them most useful.
Connecting Angular and the WordPress API with wp-api-angular
Ilya Bodrov shows how to work with the wp-api-angular library, which allows you to interact with the WordPress API from Angular 2+ applications.
Angular Introduction: What It Is, and Why You Should Use It
In this Angular introduction, Ilya Bodrov explains what Angular is, why you might consider using it, and how it has changed over time.
Search and Autocomplete in Rails Apps
Ilya shows how to set up search and autocomplete features in a Rails application, including additional pg_search options, matched usernames and geolocation.
Start Your SEO Right with Sitemaps on Rails
Common Rails Security Pitfalls and Their Solutions
Ilya Bodrov-Krukowski walks through 10 common security issues when using Rails and how to avoid and manage each one.
Video Uploads with Rails and Ziggeo
Real-Time Messaging with Rails and ActionCable
Build a Messaging System with Rails and ActionCable
Ilya Bodrov-Krukowski pens the first of a two-part series building a complete messaging system with Rails and ActionCable.
Learn Ruby Metaprogramming for Great Good
Ilya Bodrov-Krukowski offers a clean example of good metaprogramming in Ruby.
Tracking Common Rails Performance Issues with Skylight
Ilya Bodrov-Krukowski runs through several common Rails performance problems, showing how to find them via Skylight, and how to fix them.
Better Nested Attributes in Rails with the Cocoon Gem
Ilya Bodrov-Krukowski shows you how to do nested forms and attributes in Rails with the Cocoon gem.
Practical Graphs on Rails: Chartkick in Practice
Ilya Bodrov-Krukowski runs through a very practical example of using Chartkick to create a graph with Rails.
Create a Chat App with Rails 5, ActionCable, and Devise
Ilya Bodrov-Krukowski writes this very thorough tutorial on creating a chat application with Rails 5, ActionCable, and Devise. This goes through how to authorize users to that chat and protect your web sockets with Rails. Very cool!
Make Easy Graphs and Charts on Rails with Chartkick
Ilya Bodrov-Krukowski shows you just how easy it is to make beautiful, interactive charts and graphs in your Rails app. Your users will love this.
Brush up Your Knowledge of Rails Associations
Ilya Bodrov-Krukowski brushes up your knowlege of ActiveRecord associations in Rails. This review is excellent and will certainly teach you something new.
Geocoder: Display Maps and Find Places in Rails
Ilya Bordrov-Krukowski pens this tutorial on using the Geocoder gem with Rails. Learn how to find addresses, use maps, and locate coordinates in your app.
Speed Things up by Learning about Caching in Rails
Ilya Bodrov-Krukowski shows you how to speed up your app performance by demonstrating all the ways to cache in Rails.
Generate Excel Spreadsheets with Rails and the Axlsx Gem
Ilya Bordrov-Krukowski shows you how to generate Excel files with Rails. Learn how to add style, formulas, and more in this useful tutorial.
Zip It! Zip It Good with Rails and Rubyzip
Ilya Bordrov-Krukowski shows you how to accept and process a zip archive, as well as send one to your users.
Onwards to Rails 5: Additions, Changes, and Deprecations
Ilya Bodrov-Krukowski goes through some of the "other" things changing in Rails 5. New classes, configuration options, and deprecations all make this list.
Tailor Doorkeeper with Refresh Tokens, Views, and Strategies
Ilya Bodrov-Krukowski gets a bit more advanced with Doorkeeper, securing the OAuth clients, creating a custom strategy, and customizing the views.
Getting Started with Doorkeeper and OAuth 2.0
Ilya Bodrov-Krukowski continues the journey through Rails authentication and authorization options with this tutorial on how to get started with Doorkeeper.
OAuth 2 All the Things with oPRO: Customization
OAuth 2 All the Things with oPRO: Users and API
Ilya Bodrov-Krukowski builds on the basics of OAuth 2 authenticaiton for Rails with oPRO, focusing on storing User data and accessing API endpoints.
Authenticate All the Things with oPRO, the Basics
Ilya Bodrov-Krukowski continues looking at authentication options in the Rails community, this time focusing on oPRO, an OAuth2 provider engine.