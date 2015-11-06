Skip to main content

Watch: Backup Your WordPress Sites Manually and Easily

By Charles Costa

WordPress

There are plenty of plugins to backup your WordPress site, yet the best way to ensure your backup works is… to do it manually! Yes it sounds difficult, but that’s only because you may not have realised that it only takes a few minutes to capture the basics. Watch as I demonstrate how to do this in less than 5 minutes.

Charles Costa

Charles Costa is a content strategist and product marketer based out of Silicon Valley. Feel free to learn more at CharlesCosta.net.

