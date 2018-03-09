Featured Articles

An Introduction to TypeScript: Static Typing for the Web

Get started with this strongly-typed superset of JavaScript. Byron Houwens explains the benefits of types and interfaces in his...
Byron Houwens, 4 days ago
Serverless development with Node.js, AWS Lambda and MongoDB Atlas

Raphael Londner shows how to easily integrate an AWS Lambda Node.js function with a MongoDB database hosted in MongoDB Atlas.
Raphael Londner, Feb 28
Game AI: The Bots Strike Back!

Artificial intelligence is a huge and extremely complex field. Luckily, a couple of simple rules can give a passable illusion of intention...
Earle Castledine, Feb 27
Animating Bootstrap Carousels with GSAP’s Animation Library

George Martsoukos digs into the art of animating Bootstrap carousels with stylish-looking animations using GSAP — the GreenSock Animation...
George Martsoukos, Feb 15
Jack Davis

Introduction to ES6

Bring the biggest update to JavaScript yet into your professional skillset.
Jason Brewer

Building Your First Website with Bootstrap 4

Learn how to save countless hours of tweaking time by jumpstarting your projects with Bootstrap 4.
Jess Rascal

Creating Your First Angular 2 App

Learn how to quickly bootstrap Angular web app projects and your dev environment with a seed project!
M. David Green

Learn JavaScript Syntax and Programming Principles

Power your JavaScript code. Power the modern web.
8 Practical Bootstrap Projects

Build responsive, mobile-first sites with ease
Your First Week With Bootstrap

Build responsive, mobile-first sites with ease
9 Practical Node.js Projects

Level Up Your Node Knowledge
Earle Castledine

HTML5 Games: Novice to Ninja

Design and build the next indie game hit!
Giulio Mainardi, Feb 23

Bootstrap Native: Using Bootstrap Components without jQuery

Giulio Mainardi introduces the Native JavaScript for Bootstrap project (Bootstrap Native), which provides vanilla JavaScript Bootstrap components.
George Martsoukos, Feb 15

Animating Bootstrap Carousels with GSAP’s Animation Library

George Martsoukos digs into the art of animating Bootstrap carousels with stylish-looking animations using GSAP — the GreenSock Animation Platform.
Maria Antonietta Perna, Feb 12

Getting Bootstrap Tabs to Play Nice with Masonry

Maria Antonietta Perna discovered a problem when combining Bootstrap tabs with Masonry. She describes a solution to the issue in this post.
Mark Brown, Feb 05

Forms, File Uploads and Security with Node.js and Express

Mark Brown shows how to use Node.js and Express to process form data and handle file uploads, covering validation and security security issues.
Paul Orac, Feb 05

Local Authentication Using Passport in Node.js

This article shows how Passport, Node.js, Express, and MongoDB can be used to implement local authentication.

SitePoint Themes

SitePoint WordPress Restaurant Theme

Pull in the crowds to your eatery, cafe, restaurant or bar with this flexible, modular WordPress theme.
SitePoint Themes

SitePoint WordPress Ecommerce Theme

Sell your wares with this delightfully elegant WooCommerce-powered WordPress theme.
SitePoint Themes

SitePoint WordPress Portfolio Theme

A beautiful, responsive, portfolio theme for creatives - photographers, designers, writers, developers - that shows off your skills and work to potential clients.
SitePoint Themes

SitePoint WordPress Business Theme

Built for businesses in the financial and professional services sectors, our theme offers a great way to introduce clients to you and your team.
Paul Orac, Feb 05

Passport Authentication for Node.js Applications

This article shows how Passport is used to add Facebook and GitHub authentication to a Node.js application.
Lukas White, Feb 01

Build a JavaScript Command Line Interface (CLI) with Node.js

Lukas White and Michael Wanyoike show how to create a simple command-line app that interacts with the GitHub API to initialize Git repositories.
SitePoint Team, Jan 31

The Wix Code Database and Data Modeling

Let’s look at what you can do with the Wix Code database, the types of information you can store, and the ways you can manipulate and display that data.
David Wiseman, Jan 31

How to Enable AI with Secure Communications

Introducing the BBM Enterprise SDK we trial building an app with secure artificial intelligence and run through why AI is the next step in app building.
Simon Holmes, Jan 30

User Authentication with the MEAN Stack

In this tutorial, Simon Holmes and Jeremy Wilken show how to implement Angular authentication using a REST API built with Node, Express and MongoDB.
Craig Buckler, Jan 30

An Introduction to Gulp.js

This article, sponsored by New Relic, provides an introduction to the automated task runner, Gulp.js, and shows how it can be used to improve page size.
Camilo Reyes, Jan 29

A Beginner Splurge in Node.js

Camillo Reyes and Michiel Mulders demonstrate some experiments with Node.js and the command line, using callbacks, I/O operations and a web server.
Jorge Bucaran, Jan 29

HyperApp: The 1 KB JavaScript Library for Building Front-End Apps

Jorge Bucaran introduces HyperApp, a tiny, 1kb library with a compact API, built-in state management, and unrivaled, small bundle size.
Florian Rappl, Jan 25

How to Use SSL/TLS with Node.js

Almir and Florian show how to implement SSL/TLS in Node.js applications, either for accessing HTTPS resources or for providing resources with encryption.
Patrick Catanzariti, Jan 24

An Introduction to NodeBots

Patrick Catanzariti explains NodeBots and how JavaScript developers can get started building their very own JS powered robot.
Michael Wanyoike, Jan 23

Installing Multiple Versions of Node.js Using nvm

Michael Wanyoike introduces nvm, a handy command line tool that allows you to install multiple versions of Node.js and switch between them with ease.
Manjunath M, Jan 22

MEAN Stack: Build an App with Angular 2+ and the Angular CLI

With the release of Angular 2+, it's time to revisit the MEAN stack (MongoDB, Express.js, Angular, and Node). Manjunath M builds a bucket list app.
Jonathan Wexler, Jan 22

How to Build a Simple Web Server with Node.js

Jonathan Wexler walks through the steps for installing Node.js, and shows how to build a Node.js module and jump right in to initializing a web server.
James Kolce, Jan 19

How to Build and Structure a Node.js MVC Application

In this tutorial, James Kolce shows how to create a note-taking app using Hapi.js, Pug, Sequelize and SQLite. Learn to build Node.js MVC apps by example.
SitePoint Team, Jan 18

What Is Wix Code?

Wix Code turns Wix into an open platform for building robust, content-rich sites and web apps.
James Hibbard, Jan 18

What Is Node and When Should I Use It?

James Hibbard offers a beginner-friendly, high-level introduction to Node.js, explaining its purpose and when you should consider using it in your projects.
