Watch: Mysteries of Eigenclasses in Ruby

Eigenclasses (or singleton classes) are probably one of the most mysterious parts of the Ruby object model. Some beginner programmers think that working with eigenclasses is like performing a magic ritual, I admit I used to think the same way however it appears that eigenclasses are not as difficult as they seem. Moreover, understanding them is crucial to fully understanding Ruby object model and so in this video we will try to reveal the mystery of eigenclasses.

Click play if you are brave!

This is the second video of Ruby Metaprogramming Revealed series.

