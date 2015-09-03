Skip to main content

Watch: Mysteries of Eigenclasses in Ruby

By Ilya Bodrov-Krukowski

Ruby

Share:

Free JavaScript Book!

Write powerful, clean and maintainable JavaScript.

RRP $11.95

Get the book free!

Eigenclasses (or singleton classes) are probably one of the most mysterious parts of the Ruby object model. Some beginner programmers think that working with eigenclasses is like performing a magic ritual, I admit I used to think the same way however it appears that eigenclasses are not as difficult as they seem. Moreover, understanding them is crucial to fully understanding Ruby object model and so in this video we will try to reveal the mystery of eigenclasses.

Click play if you are brave!

This is the second video of Ruby Metaprogramming Revealed series.

Loading the player…

Ilya Bodrov-Krukowski

Ilya Bodrov is personal IT teacher, a senior engineer working at Campaigner LLC, author and teaching assistant at Sitepoint and lecturer at Moscow Aviations Institute. His primary programming languages are Ruby (with Rails) and JavaScript. He enjoys coding, teaching people and learning new things. Ilya also has some Cisco and Microsoft certificates and was working as a tutor in an educational center for a couple of years. In his free time he tweets, writes posts for his website, participates in OpenSource projects, goes in for sports and plays music.

New books out now!

Learn valuable skills with a practical introduction to Python programming!

Read the book now

Give yourself more options and write higher quality CSS with CSS Optimization Basics.

Read the book now

Popular Books

jump-start-git-2nd-edition

Jump Start Git, 2nd Edition

visual-studio-code-end-to-end-editing-and-debugging-tools-for-web-developers

Visual Studio Code: End-to-End Editing and Debugging Tools for Web Developers

form-design-patterns

Form Design Patterns