Russ Weakley is a world-renowned author, speaker and CSS expert, with a detailed knowledge of web design and development. Russ chairs the Web Standards Group (WSG) and produced a series of widely acclaimed Learnable tutorials on CSS. He is currently touring a series of Responsive Web Design workshops around Australia.
Russ's articles
Watch: Create Elegant and Responsive Bootstrap Buttons
I will show you how to create elegant responsive Bootstrap buttons including overcoming white-space issues and hiding content at various screen sizes.
Watch: Creating High Resolution Background Images with CSS
In this screencast, Russ Weakley shows you how to create hi-res background images at a 2x and 3x resolution for narrow and wide screens with media queries.
Video: CSS Backgrounds
CSS background-image properties allows us to apply one or more background image to any HTML element. In this videos I will explain how to use the property.
Video: Borders on Bootstrap Columns
In this video I'll show you how to add an equal height border to columns using Bootstrap.
Video: Scalable Backgrounds in CSS
In this short video, I'll show you how to create a background container that scales seamlessly to fit any browser size.
Video: Quantity Queries In Action
In this short video, I show you how to use quantity queries with a real-world example.
Understanding the :empty Pseudo-Class (Screencast)
You can learn to overcome your fears and thoroughly understand CSS selectors and their uses. Learnable tutor Russ Weakley demonstrates the :empty pseudo class.
Screencast: Origin and Importance in the CSS Cascade
A screencast by Russ Weakley, discussing origin and importance in the CSS cascade, part of his larger Learnable course on the CSS cascade.
Screencast: CSS’s Adjacent Sibling Selector
A screencast by Russ Weakley, from his Learnable course, covering CSS's useful but often forgotten adjacent sibling selector.
Inspect Element: Troubleshooting CSS in the Browser
Russ Weakly shows an easy way for beginners to debug their CSS in the browser.
CSS3 rem units
CSS3 Video Tutorial: not Selector
CSS3 Video Tutorial: not Selector video tutorial with Russ Weakley
CSS3 Video Tutorial: nth-of-type Selector
Russ Weakley hosts a five minute video tutorial guide to the new CSS3 structural pseudo class nth-of-type
Responsive Web Design: Real User Testing
Russ Weakley provides some valuable insights into the potentially tricky area of testing responsive web design with real users.
New Properties and Values in Backgrounds with CSS3
