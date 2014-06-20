Thomas Greco is a web developer based out of New York City specializing in full-stack development with the M.E.A.N. stack technologies. Before web development, Thomas worked as a graphic designer, and he continues to utilize his background in design when building web applications. Have a question for Thomas ? You can reach him on Twitter.
Thomas's articles
Get Started on the CSS of the Future with PostCSS-cssnext
By Thomas Greco,
Thomas Greco introduces you to postcss-cssnext, the plugin pack that lets you write the CSS of the future and makes it work in the browsers of today
10 jQuery Panorama Image Display Plugins
By Thomas Greco, Sam Deering,
Let your visitors enjoy endless website images by integrating these jQuery Panorama Image Display plugins to create Virtual Tours, Panorama Viewers/Scrolling.
A Closer Look at Angular’s ngMessages Module
By Thomas Greco,
Thomas Greco takes a deeper look into Angular's ngMessages module and shows how its directives can take the pain out of displaying form validation errors.
Getting M.E.A.N. With Trello and Zapier
By Thomas Greco,
Tom Greco explains how to wire up a form that posts to a MongoDB instance set up on MongoHQ and tie it to Zapier.
Introducing New Tools for Polymer Development
By Thomas Greco,
Tom Greco introduces some new tools which have been released for Polymer development.
Exploring Different CMS Solutions Built on Node.js
By Thomas Greco,
Tom Greco gives you an overview of three CMS solutions built on Node.js: KeystoneJS, Pencilblue, and Apostrophe.
Creating Components in Angular 2 with Typescript and ES5
By Thomas Greco,
Thomas Greco looks at what's new in Angular 2.0, demonstrating how to write a simple component in TypeScript, then converting the same component to use ES5.
A Primer on Using Flexbox with Compass
By Thomas Greco,
Thomas Greco provides a run-through of the different features available in Compass to allow you to easily work with flexbox in CSS.
Understanding PhantomJS
By Thomas Greco,
Tom Greco explains the core concepts of PhantomJS and try to demystify some of its complexities that often seem to confuse developers.
Watch: Compiling Sass using grunt-contrib-watch
By Thomas Greco,
Learn how to use Grunt’s Sass, watch, and connect plug-ins to create a build system that opens a browser, and updates any change in html, or Sass code.
Offline Support in Firebase, a Truly Mobile Datastore?
By Thomas Greco,
Thomas Greco looks at the recent changes to Firebase and wonders if it's new offline support now makes it an ideal mobile data store.
Watch: Getting Started with Grunt
By Thomas Greco,
I will explain and take you through the process of configuring a gruntfile from start to completion so that you can truly understand how GruntJS works.
How to Write Modular Code with Angular UI-Router & Named Views
By Thomas Greco,
Tom Greco explains how to take advantage of Angular UI Router's relative & absolute named routes, to write modular code you can reuse across your projects.
Easy Form Validation in AngularJS with ngMessages
By Thomas Greco,
Tom Greco demonstrates how to validate user input in AngularJS using Angular's recently introduced ngMessages module, which keeps your code nice and DRY.
5 Minutes to Min-Safe Angular Code with Grunt
By Thomas Greco,
In this article Thomas Greco explains how to use Grunt to annotate, concatenate, and minify AngularJS applications.
Goodbye Joyent, Hello Node.js Foundation
By Thomas Greco,
In this article Thomas Greco discusses what sparked the creation of the merged platform of Node.js, its governance model and the key individuals behind it.
12 JavaScript Libraries for Data Visualization
By Thomas Greco,
This article lists twelve JavaScript libraries used for data visualization.