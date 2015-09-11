Watch: The Swift App Infrustructure
By Brett Romero
Mobile
In this screencast, we learn about what the MVC framework is and how it is used in iOS apps. MVC is the foundation of how our app is organized. Understanding how to implement it will allow us to construct an app that follows Apple’s guidelines and a proven framework. In this screencast I’ll go through what you need to know about the app infrastructure.
This is one lesson from my new course Introduction To Swift, view it on SitePoint Premium. The best thing is that you’ll create a real activity logger app, which you can then take and use or use what you learnt to create your own applications.
Brett Romero is a software developer versed in .NET, PHP, Python, and iOS to name a few. He builds desktop, web and mobile applications. As well, he knows Illustrator and Photoshop backwards and forward. His design skills aren't too shabby either. Brett also founded Bitesize Business School, which helps entrepreneurs develop needed technical skills for running an online business while also teaching them invaluable business skills. His undergraduate major was mathematics but he finished with a degree in business administration then went on to study mathematics at the University of Washington. He also has an MBA from Arizona State University.
