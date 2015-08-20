Skip to main content

Watch: Singleton Patterns in Swift

By Brett Romero

Mobile

No, the singleton pattern isn’t an odd dating technique. It’s a powerful construct that lets you utilize classes without creating new instances each time. It’s a fairly basic construct to explain and implement but can reap tons of benefit. In this short video, we’ll see how it is implemented in Swift.

Brett Romero

Brett Romero is a software developer versed in .NET, PHP, Python, and iOS to name a few. He builds desktop, web and mobile applications. As well, he knows Illustrator and Photoshop backwards and forward. His design skills aren't too shabby either. Brett also founded Bitesize Business School, which helps entrepreneurs develop needed technical skills for running an online business while also teaching them invaluable business skills. His undergraduate major was mathematics but he finished with a degree in business administration then went on to study mathematics at the University of Washington. He also has an MBA from Arizona State University.

