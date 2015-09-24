Watch: Using Modernizr CSS Classes

In this video I’ll introduce you to how Modernizr can help you style your website’s CSS based on the current browser’s feature support.

Modernizr will add all the results of the detected features as classes to the html element. In this lesson we’ll target browsers that support emoji and turn a boring bullet list into a fun emoji list. After watching this screencast you’ll have a basic understanding of how to use Modernrizr’s CSS classes to conditionally style elements on your page. The code sample for this lesson can be found at on GitHub.

