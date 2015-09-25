Skip to main content

Watch: Compiling Sass using grunt-contrib-watch

By Thomas Greco

JavaScript

Learn how to use grunt’s sass, watch, and connect plug-ins to create a build system that opens a browser, and updates any change in html, or Sass code live in the browser.

This is the second video in the series.

Loading the player…

Thomas Greco

Thomas Greco is a web developer based out of New York City specializing in full-stack development with the M.E.A.N. stack technologies. Before web development, Thomas worked as a graphic designer, and he continues to utilize his background in design when building web applications. Have a question for Thomas ? You can reach him on Twitter.

