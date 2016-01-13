Watch: The Axis of Flexbox

Do you have the basics of Flexbox down, but want to dive into the specifics of how Flexbox works?

In this screencast, you will learn about the axes of Flexbox, which are different than the traditional top to bottom, left to right axes. You’ll discover why this system of axes works so well for Flexbox, and what it can do for your layouts.

If you’re new to Flexbox I’d recommend having a read of Migrating to Flexbox by Cutting the Mustard by Bashkim Isai. If you prefer videos then luckily for you this is the second video in our new Discovering Flexbox for Layouts collection on SitePoint Premium.

Happy viewing!

Loading the player…