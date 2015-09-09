Chris's articles
BigchainDB: Blockchain and Data Storage
By Chris Ward,
Chris Ward looks at the effect blockchain can have on one of the more fundamental parts of the traditional computing space, data storage — covering BigchainDB and other blockchain-based databases.
The Meaning and Purpose of Responsive Web Design
By Chris Ward,
How do we support this ever-increasing array of devices? The answer is responsive web design, which allows websites to adapt to screens of all sizes.
Creating Media Queries for Responsive Web Designs
By Chris Ward,
This article outlines how to create a basic media query, utilizing logical operators and media features to target any type of device
Java-Free Android
By Chris Ward,
Build Native Apps in the Browser with Configure.IT
By Chris Ward,
Chris Ward looks at Configure.IT, a service that allows you to build native mobile applications in the browser.
Web Summit 2016: IoT, Learning, Chatbots, Biohacking & More
By Chris Ward,
Chris Ward talks about his experience at Web Summit 2016, with startups presenting ideas from many fields including IoT, messaging, biohacking and more.
Developing Add-ons for Enterprise Apps like JIRA
By Chris Ward,
Chris Ward looks beyond developing for Google Play and Apple's App Store to enterprise app stores, and their opportunities for better returns and support.
Exploring the Evive: A Book-Sized IoT Device
By Chris Ward,
Chris Ward looks at how to get started using Evive, an Arduino-based IoT platform.
Building Your First Blockchain App with Eris
By Chris Ward,
Chris Ward explores getting started in blockchain using Eris, a blockchain and smart contract application platform for developers.
Rapid IoT Development with the relayr Android App and SDK
By Chris Ward,
Chris Ward looks at the Proto Android App from relayr for rapid IoT development with SDKs available in many popular programming languages.
What Do Apple’s App Store Changes Mean for Developers?
By Chris Ward,
Chris Ward looks at Apple's forthcoming changes to the App Store, and whether they will be successful in improving revenue.
Teaching Programming: What’s the Best Language for Beginners?
By Chris Ward,
With programming skills becoming an increasing priority, Chris reflects on approaches to learning code and lessons learned from educating beginners.
8 Key Announcements for Android Developers at Google IO
By Chris Ward,
Chris Ward looks at the 8 most interesting announcements for Android developers from Google IO 2016.
Create Cross-Platform Desktop Node Apps with Electron
By Chris Ward,
Chris Ward looks at Electron, an application framework for building desktop Node apps using HTML5 and JavaScript that work on Windows, Linux and MacOS.
Dependency Management with the Swift Package Manager
By Chris Ward,
Chris Ward looks at the Swift Package Manager, an early-days dependency management utility for Swift.
Managing Data Storage with Blockchain and BigchainDB
By Chris Ward,
Chris Ward looks at BigchainDB and how it uses the Blockchain in a new and innovative way — for data storage!
The Past, Present and Future of Swift
By Chris Ward,
Chris Ward loves Swift, and in this article looks at it's past, present and future to see what's possible and what's coming.
Migrating Your Android or iOS App from Parse
By Chris Ward,
With Facebook shutting their Parse service, Chris Ward looks at how to migrate your iOS and Android apps from the hosted service.
Using Classy to Create Stylesheets for Native iOS Apps
By Chris Ward,
Chris Ward looks at Classy, a tool for using stylesheets in native iOS apps.
Display Data Sets in InDesign with Porky
By Chris Ward,
One data source, unlimited endpoints – that's the dream. Porky proposes to convert your online content to 'InDesign'. It might be possible but is it good?
Deploying from GitHub to a Server
By Chris Ward,
Chris Ward provides tips on making Git and GitHub projects fit better into developer workflow—from running tests to deploying your code to a server.
Blink(1), a Programmable Indicator for All Developer Needs
By Chris Ward,
Chris Ward looks at the Blink(1) a curious programmable USB indicator light that is highly customizable to suit all needs a developer may have.
The Next Full Stack Language? Server-side Swift with Perfect
By Chris Ward,
Chris Ward looks at Perfect, a new project that promises full stack Swift by introducing the language to server side programming.
2015 in Review, New Languages, Rising Frameworks and More
By Chris Ward,
Chris Ward looks at the 2015 trends in mobile development covering new languages, increasing use of frameworks and much more.
iOS and Android Programming with Go
By Chris Ward,
Chris Ward looks at the possibilities for Native iOS and Android programming with Go and wonders if the language is a viable alternative.
Simple, Clutter-free Programming with Go
By Chris Ward,
Chris Ward introduces Go (aka GoLang), covering the features of this statically typed, compiled language, as well as resources for further learning.
Watch: Understanding Android and Java
By Chris Ward,
Android development uses the popular Java programming language. In this video we look at the basics of Java and the additions that Android brings to it.
Creating PDFs from Markdown with Pandoc and LaTeX
By Chris Ward,
Chris Ward demonstrates how to generate PDF files from Markdown files using Pandoc, LaTeX and PDFJam.
How I Became an e-Resident of Estonia
By Chris Ward,
Chris Ward introduces Estonia's e-Residency Program, which provides a way to register a business abroad and acquire a secure, digital identity.
Watch: Structuring an Android Project
By Chris Ward,
In this video we'll look at the auto-generated files containing skeleton code for our project in Android Studio.