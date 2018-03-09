Featured Articles
The 5 Most Popular Front-end Frameworks Compared
Ivaylo Gerchev looks at the most downloaded front-end frameworks available today, and offers some suggestions on how to choose one that's...
How to Create a QR Code Reader for Your Mobile Website
Take advantage of QR codes without the need for a native app. Dmitri Lau demonstrates how to build a QR code reader using just HTML, CSS...
3 Mobile UX Trends That Are Changing How We Design
Larry Alton discusses the top 3 UX trends that are changing the way we design for mobile devices, and why users adore them.
Push Notifications in Your Ionic App with OneSignal
Push notifications are messages sent directly to your app’s users. They notify users of new content, even when the user is not using your...
Latest
Ivaylo Gerchev, Feb 27
The 5 Most Popular Front-end Frameworks Compared
Ivaylo Gerchev looks at the most downloaded front-end frameworks available today, and offers some suggestions on how to choose one that's right for you.
Dmitri Lau, Aug 14
How to Create a QR Code Reader for Your Mobile Website
Take advantage of QR codes without the need for a native app. Dmitri Lau demonstrates how to build a QR code reader using just HTML, CSS and JavaScript.
Larry Alton, May 25
3 Mobile UX Trends That Are Changing How We Design
Larry Alton discusses the top 3 UX trends that are changing the way we design for mobile devices, and why users adore them.
Theodhor Pandeli, May 23
How to Authenticate your Android Users Using Phone or Email
In this tutorial I will show how to use Facebook’s Account Kit Tool to allow users to log in or sign up using their phone number or email. You can find the completed project on...
Michael Ye, May 17
Succeeding with Mobile Ads
For most developers, there comes a time when they need to evaluate theirmonetization approach and decide whether having in-app advertisements is theright fit for their app. If the...
Deivi Taka, May 09
How to Use AVCapturePhotoOutput's Best Photo Features
It doesn't matter if the main focus of your app is to capture an amazing landscape, or just an innocent selfie. What is important to developers is to let users make the most out of...
Charles Muzonzini, May 03
Push Notifications in Your Ionic App with OneSignal
Push notifications are messages sent directly to your app’s users. They notify users of new content, even when the user is not using your application. They increase user engagement...
Larry Alton, May 02
Location-Based Marketing Will Rely on Mobile in 2017
More than 74 percent of adults own a smartphone. What's more, most of these adults won't leave the house without their phones. This obsession allows organizations to collect...
Ariel Elkin, Apr 26
Editorial: Is Smartphone Addiction a Problem for Developers?
Is smartphone addiction a good thing for developers? You know the directive: " make great apps that users love. " And what's the sign that a user _loves_ your app? They use it...
Ada Ivanoff, Apr 26
10 Free UI Kits for Android Nougat and iOS 10
Ada Ivanoff shows 10 of her favorite Free UI Templates for Android Lollipop and iOS 8 application design.
Valdio Veliu, Apr 21
Animating an Android Floating Action Button
Valdio Veliu shows how to animate that most popular of components in Google's Material Design, the Floating Action Bar.
Theodhor Pandeli, Apr 12
Authentication and Sharing in Android with the Google+ API
Theodhor Pandeli looks at using the Google+ API in an Android app to provide authentication and social sharing features.
Charles Muzonzini, Apr 11
5 Ionic Framework App Development Tips and Tricks
Patrick Catanzariti highlights 5 tips and tricks he has gathered from his development work with the Ionic framework.
Ariel Elkin, Apr 10
Editorial: Is It the End of an Era for Windows?
The world of mobile has just passed an important milestone: Android is now the world's most popular operating system for accessing the internet. Research carried out by analytics...
Ankul Jain, Apr 05
Building a UI with Kotlin and Anko
Since the beginning of Android development working with UI has been an XML thing. Though theoretically, UI could be programmed using Java, it has not been of much use. Not long ago,...
Ariel Elkin, Mar 29
Editorial: Mobile and the 2017 Developer Survey Results
Stack Overflow has recently published the results of its 2017 Developer Survey. It consisted of about 100 questions covering all important aspects of a developer’s professional life:...
Josh Marchello, Mar 28
Sourcehunt - Swift Edition - March 2017
In continuation of Swift Month, this Sourcehunt is full of Swift goodness. We’ll show you packages for manipulating strings, creating re-usable styles, displaying user avatars, and...
Ariel Elkin, Mar 22
Editorial: Put Your Code Where Your Mouth Is
We may be familiar with Siri, Google Now, and Cortana as the mobile operating system’s native voice-operated assistants, but Apple has gone a step further and published an API that...