Featured Articles

27 Comments
HTML & CSS

The 5 Most Popular Front-end Frameworks Compared

Ivaylo Gerchev looks at the most downloaded front-end frameworks available today, and offers some suggestions on how to choose one that's...
Ivaylo Gerchev, Feb 27
JavaScript

How to Create a QR Code Reader for Your Mobile Website

Take advantage of QR codes without the need for a native app. Dmitri Lau demonstrates how to build a QR code reader using just HTML, CSS...
Dmitri Lau, Aug 14
7 Comments
Design & UX

3 Mobile UX Trends That Are Changing How We Design

Larry Alton discusses the top 3 UX trends that are changing the way we design for mobile devices, and why users adore them.
Larry Alton, May 25
19 Comments
Mobile

Push Notifications in Your Ionic App with OneSignal

Push notifications are messages sent directly to your app’s users. They notify users of new content, even when the user is not using your...
Charles Muzonzini, May 03
HTML & CSS
27 Comments
HTML & CSS

The 5 Most Popular Front-end Frameworks Compared

Ivaylo Gerchev looks at the most downloaded front-end frameworks available today, and offers some suggestions on how to choose one that's right for you.
JavaScript
JavaScript

How to Create a QR Code Reader for Your Mobile Website

Take advantage of QR codes without the need for a native app. Dmitri Lau demonstrates how to build a QR code reader using just HTML, CSS and JavaScript.
Design & UX
7 Comments
Design & UX

3 Mobile UX Trends That Are Changing How We Design

Larry Alton discusses the top 3 UX trends that are changing the way we design for mobile devices, and why users adore them.
Mobile
19 Comments
Mobile

Push Notifications in Your Ionic App with OneSignal

Push notifications are messages sent directly to your app’s users. They notify users of new content, even when the user is not using your application. They increase user engagement...

Featured Courses

View All Mobile Courses
3h 0m
Premium Course
Jack Davis

Introduction to ES6

Bring the biggest update to JavaScript yet into your professional skillset.
2h 9m
Premium Course
Jason Brewer

Building Your First Website with Bootstrap 4

Learn how to save countless hours of tweaking time by jumpstarting your projects with Bootstrap 4.
2h 25m
Premium Course
Jess Rascal

Creating Your First Angular 2 App

Learn how to quickly bootstrap Angular web app projects and your dev environment with a seed project!
5h 25m
Premium Course
M. David Green

Learn JavaScript Syntax and Programming Principles

Power your JavaScript code. Power the modern web.
Premium Course
3h 0m
Premium Course
Jack Davis, Nov 21

Introduction to ES6

Premium Course
2h 9m
Premium Course
Jason Brewer, Nov 20

Building Your First Website with Bootstrap 4

Premium Course
2h 25m
Premium Course
Jess Rascal, Nov 10

Creating Your First Angular 2 App

Premium Course
5h 25m
Premium Course
M. David Green, Aug 17

Learn JavaScript Syntax and Programming Principles

Featured Books

View All Mobile Books
Premium Book

8 Practical Bootstrap Projects

Build responsive, mobile-first sites with ease
Premium Book

Your First Week With Bootstrap

Build responsive, mobile-first sites with ease
Premium Book

9 Practical Node.js Projects

Level Up Your Node Knowledge
Premium Book
Earle Castledine

HTML5 Games: Novice to Ninja

Design and build the next indie game hit!
Premium Book
Premium Book

8 Practical Bootstrap Projects

Premium Book
Premium Book

Your First Week With Bootstrap

Premium Book
Premium Book

9 Practical Node.js Projects

Premium Book
Premium Book
Earle Castledine, Feb 13

HTML5 Games: Novice to Ninja

Latest

HTML & CSS
27 Comments
HTML & CSS
Ivaylo Gerchev, Feb 27

The 5 Most Popular Front-end Frameworks Compared

Ivaylo Gerchev looks at the most downloaded front-end frameworks available today, and offers some suggestions on how to choose one that's right for you.
JavaScript
JavaScript
Dmitri Lau, Aug 14

How to Create a QR Code Reader for Your Mobile Website

Take advantage of QR codes without the need for a native app. Dmitri Lau demonstrates how to build a QR code reader using just HTML, CSS and JavaScript.
Design & UX
7 Comments
Design & UX
Larry Alton, May 25

3 Mobile UX Trends That Are Changing How We Design

Larry Alton discusses the top 3 UX trends that are changing the way we design for mobile devices, and why users adore them.
Mobile
Mobile
Alex Roman, May 24

Things To Know About Android Boot and Recovery Images

Mobile
Mobile
Theodhor Pandeli, May 23

How to Authenticate your Android Users Using Phone or Email

In this tutorial I will show how to use Facebook’s Account Kit Tool to allow users to log in or sign up using their phone number or email. You can find the completed project on...
Mobile
Mobile
Michael Ye, May 17

Succeeding with Mobile Ads

For most developers, there comes a time when they need to evaluate theirmonetization approach and decide whether having in-app advertisements is theright fit for their app. If the...
Mobile
Mobile
Ada Ivanoff, May 16

Top 10 Free Bootstrap Themes For Mobile

Mobile
Mobile
Larry Alton, May 10

Step Away From the Ledge: Mobile Apps Aren’t Dying

Latest Themes

Premium Theme
SitePoint Themes

SitePoint WordPress Restaurant Theme

Pull in the crowds to your eatery, cafe, restaurant or bar with this flexible, modular WordPress theme.
Premium Theme
SitePoint Themes

SitePoint WordPress Ecommerce Theme

Sell your wares with this delightfully elegant WooCommerce-powered WordPress theme.
Premium Theme
SitePoint Themes

SitePoint WordPress Portfolio Theme

A beautiful, responsive, portfolio theme for creatives - photographers, designers, writers, developers - that shows off your skills and work to potential clients.
Premium Theme
SitePoint Themes

SitePoint WordPress Business Theme

Built for businesses in the financial and professional services sectors, our theme offers a great way to introduce clients to you and your team.
Premium Theme
Premium Theme
SitePoint Themes, Mar 19

SitePoint WordPress Restaurant Theme

Premium Theme
Premium Theme
SitePoint Themes, Mar 17

SitePoint WordPress Ecommerce Theme

Premium Theme
Premium Theme
SitePoint Themes, Feb 24

SitePoint WordPress Portfolio Theme

Premium Theme
Premium Theme
SitePoint Themes, Feb 02

SitePoint WordPress Business Theme

Mobile
Mobile
Deivi Taka, May 09

How to Use AVCapturePhotoOutput's Best Photo Features

It doesn't matter if the main focus of your app is to capture an amazing landscape, or just an innocent selfie. What is important to developers is to let users make the most out of...
Mobile
19 Comments
Mobile
Charles Muzonzini, May 03

Push Notifications in Your Ionic App with OneSignal

Push notifications are messages sent directly to your app’s users. They notify users of new content, even when the user is not using your application. They increase user engagement...
Mobile
Mobile
Abbas Suterwala, May 03

How To Write Tests For Android Development

Mobile
Mobile
Larry Alton, May 02

Location-Based Marketing Will Rely on Mobile in 2017

More than 74 percent of adults own a smartphone. What&#39;s more, most of these adults won&#39;t leave the house without their phones. This obsession allows organizations to collect...
Mobile
5 Comments
Mobile
Ariel Elkin, Apr 26

Editorial: Is Smartphone Addiction a Problem for Developers?

Is smartphone addiction a good thing for developers? You know the directive: " make great apps that users love. " And what's the sign that a user _loves_ your app? They use it...
Mobile
5 Comments
Mobile
Ada Ivanoff, Apr 26

10 Free UI Kits for Android Nougat and iOS 10

Ada Ivanoff shows 10 of her favorite Free UI Templates for Android Lollipop and iOS 8 application design.
Mobile
4 Comments
Mobile
Valdio Veliu, Apr 21

Animating an Android Floating Action Button

Valdio Veliu shows how to animate that most popular of components in Google's Material Design, the Floating Action Bar.
Mobile
1 Comment
Mobile
Gagandeep Singh, Apr 18

Killer Way to Show a List of Items in Android Collection Widget

In the earlier versions of Android, app widgets could only display views like TextView, ImageView etc. But what if we want to show a list of items in our widget? For example, showing...
A Happy Computer
Versioning: SitePoint's daily newsletter. Hilarious, a touch cynical, free.
Is it good?
Mobile
11 Comments
Mobile
Theodhor Pandeli, Apr 12

Authentication and Sharing in Android with the Google+ API

Theodhor Pandeli looks at using the Google+ API in an Android app to provide authentication and social sharing features.
Mobile
Mobile
Charles Muzonzini, Apr 11

5 Ionic Framework App Development Tips and Tricks

Patrick Catanzariti highlights 5 tips and tricks he has gathered from his development work with the Ionic framework.
Mobile
4 Comments
Mobile
Ariel Elkin, Apr 10

Editorial: Is It the End of an Era for Windows?

The world of mobile has just passed an important milestone: Android is now the world's most popular operating system for accessing the internet. Research carried out by analytics...
Mobile
1 Comment
Mobile
Ankul Jain, Apr 05

Building a UI with Kotlin and Anko

Since the beginning of Android development working with UI has been an XML thing. Though theoretically, UI could be programmed using Java, it has not been of much use. Not long ago,...
Mobile
Mobile
Ariel Elkin, Mar 29

Editorial: Mobile and the 2017 Developer Survey Results

Stack Overflow has recently published the results of its 2017 Developer Survey. It consisted of about 100 questions covering all important aspects of a developer’s professional life:...
Mobile
2 Comments
Mobile
Josh Marchello, Mar 28

Sourcehunt - Swift Edition - March 2017

In continuation of Swift Month, this Sourcehunt is full of Swift goodness. We’ll show you packages for manipulating strings, creating re-usable styles, displaying user avatars, and...
Mobile
Mobile
Ariel Elkin, Mar 22

Editorial: Put Your Code Where Your Mouth Is

We may be familiar with Siri, Google Now, and Cortana as the mobile operating system’s native voice-operated assistants, but Apple has gone a step further and published an API that...
Mobile
Mobile
Deivi Taka, Mar 22

iOS Speech APIs Tutorial

With the launch of iOS 10 developers can make use of a new exciting API: Speech Recognition. The concept of translating audio to text is known to both the users and the developers....
12345678910Next