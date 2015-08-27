Watch: Elegant Coding Through Dynamic Methods
Ruby
Ruby is a great language and metaprogramming is one of its most powerful features. However programmers who are not familiar with this concept sometimes find it difficult.
This is the first video of Ruby Metaprogramming Revealed series and I will explain you how implement dynamic methods making your code more elegant and concise. We will also discuss other useful Ruby methods like
respond_to? and
class_exec.
Ilya Bodrov is personal IT teacher, a senior engineer working at Campaigner LLC, author and teaching assistant at Sitepoint and lecturer at Moscow Aviations Institute. His primary programming languages are Ruby (with Rails) and JavaScript. He enjoys coding, teaching people and learning new things. Ilya also has some Cisco and Microsoft certificates and was working as a tutor in an educational center for a couple of years. In his free time he tweets, writes posts for his website, participates in OpenSource projects, goes in for sports and plays music.
