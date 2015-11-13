Watch: Get the Right File Permissions in Your WordPress Site
WordPress
Changing your WordPress permissions might seem trivial, but it’s a small step you can take to improve your website security. Learn how to set permissions yourself, confirm they’re correct, and also how to overcome the side effect. In just a few minutes with this video, I’ll show you exactly how to do that. Enjoy!
Charles Costa is a content strategist and product marketer based out of Silicon Valley. Feel free to learn more at CharlesCosta.net.
