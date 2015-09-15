Skip to main content

Watch: Create your First WordPress Child-theme, Quick Fast

By Ashraff Hathibelagal

WordPress

Creating an awesome WordPress theme from scratch can be a daunting task, especially if you are a beginner. Thankfully, WordPress offers a much easier and quicker alternative: child themes. In this screencast, I will be showing you how to create a child theme complete with customizations.

This is the first video in the Your First Steps into WordPress Theme Development series.

Ashraff Hathibelagal

Hathibelagal is an independent developer and blogger who loves tinkering with new frameworks, SDKs, and devices. Read his blog here.

