Darren has enjoyed coding since learning how to program in BASIC on his first Acorn Electron computer. Since then, he’s taught himself Ruby and Javascript. He is the author of Learn to Code using JavaScript, JavaScript: Novice to Ninja and Jump Start Sinatra. He also produced the 'Getting Started With Ruby' video tutorials for SitePoint Premium and has written a number of articles on the SitePoint website. He was born in the city of Manchester in the UK, where he still lives and teaches Mathematics and Computing at a local high school. You can find him on Twitter @daz4126.
Darren's articles
Write Cleaner Code with JavaScript’s Immutable Array Methods
Mutation can be a pain when dealing with JavaScript's built-in array methods. Learn how write functions that will make your life much easier!
A Guide to Variable Assignment and Mutation in JavaScript
Mutation can be a real pain when assigning variables in JavaScript. Learn how it works, how to manage it, and how to avoid traps!
How to Build a Cipher Machine with JavaScript
Here's a quick tutorial to build a cipher machine using the JavaScript skills that are covered in my book, JavaScript: Novice to Ninja.
Use Parcel to Bundle a Hyperapp App & Deploy to GitHub Pages
Daz shows how easy it is to use Parcel — a module bundler — to build a static JS site and automatically deploy it to GitHub Pages with a single command.
Build a To-do List with Hyperapp, the 1KB JS Micro-framework
Daz shows how build a to-do list app with Hyperapp, a pragmatic and ultralight framework for building SPAs that achieves results similar to React and Redux.
Alibaba Cloud, AWS & DigitalOcean: Cloud Services Compared
In this post we're going to take a look at 3 of the big cloud providers - AWS, Alibaba Cloud and Digital Ocean - and compare them.
JavaScript Functions That Define and Rewrite Themselves
The dynamic nature of JavaScript means that a function is able to not only call itself, but define itself, and even redefine itself.
Hello, World! Your First JavaScript Programs
Begin your journey of programming in JavaScript! Write your first couple of simple JavaScript programs, and begin to get to grips with the language
Watch: Writing a Play Card Game with Ruby?
I'll get you prepped and ready to go so you can build a card game using Ruby 2.0. You're on your way towards having ruby ticked off your your to-do list.
Simple Testing in Ruby Using Minitest
Writing tests for your Ruby app helps avoid nasty surprises. Darren Jones shows you how to test using MiniTest.
Sinatra Sizes
A look at 3 different ways to structure a Sinatra application from simple to complex, and how Sinatra allows organic growth from one structure to the next.
Ruby Microframeworks Round-up
Well, it turns out that there are actually quite a few Ruby microframeworks kicking around, and I cover quite a few in this article.
New Relic: Real Time Ruby Monitoring
I Need a (Ruby) Hero
GSwR VI: Stay Classy with Ruby
Build a Sinatra API Using TDD, Heroku, and Continuous Integration with Travis
GSwR V: Methods to the Madness
GSwR IV: Going Loopy Over Arrays and Hashes
Getting Started with Ruby, III: Numbers and Logic
The last part of this series looked at strings and their methods, along with storing information as variables.
Getting Started with Ruby, II: Strings and Things
Getting Started with Ruby
A Simple CMS in Sinatra, Part III
Build a Sinatra MVC Framework
Creating a CrunchBang Rails Development Environment
A Simple CMS in Sinatra, Part II
In this tutorial, we’re going to add the other two CRUD operations that will allow users to edit and delete pages.
A Simple Content Management System in Sinatra
Twitter Authentication in Sinatra
Jump Start Sinatra Released!
Rolling With Sinatra
Sinatra’s Little Helpers
Sinatra has a bucket load of helper methods that contribute to making it such a nice experience for the developer.