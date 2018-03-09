Featured Articles

Ruby

RubyMine: Code Insight for Ruby and Rails

We answer take a look at the Code Insight feature from RubyMine to help answer the question: "what does RubyMine do that a text editor...
Artem Sarkisov, Dec 14
Ruby

Understanding the Model-View-Controller (MVC) Architecture in Rails

Rails really takes the idea of separating an application's data, user interface, and control logic to a whole new level. In this article...
Glenn Goodrich, Oct 25
Ruby

Beyond Rails Abstractions: A Dive into Database Internals

David Bush discusses the importance of understanding core functionality in Rails, showing how indexes work and how to implement a database...
David Bush, May 04
12 Comments
Ruby

Search and Autocomplete in Rails Apps

Ilya shows how to set up search and autocomplete features in a Rails application, including additional pg_search options, matched...
Ilya Bodrov-Krukowski, Apr 24
Featured Courses

3h 0m
Premium Course
Jack Davis

Introduction to ES6

Bring the biggest update to JavaScript yet into your professional skillset.
2h 9m
Premium Course
Jason Brewer

Building Your First Website with Bootstrap 4

Learn how to save countless hours of tweaking time by jumpstarting your projects with Bootstrap 4.
2h 25m
Premium Course
Jess Rascal

Creating Your First Angular 2 App

Learn how to quickly bootstrap Angular web app projects and your dev environment with a seed project!
5h 25m
Premium Course
M. David Green

Learn JavaScript Syntax and Programming Principles

Power your JavaScript code. Power the modern web.
Featured Books

Premium Book

8 Practical Bootstrap Projects

Build responsive, mobile-first sites with ease
Premium Book

Your First Week With Bootstrap

Build responsive, mobile-first sites with ease
Premium Book

9 Practical Node.js Projects

Level Up Your Node Knowledge
Premium Book
Earle Castledine

HTML5 Games: Novice to Ninja

Design and build the next indie game hit!
Latest

Ruby
Ruby
Artem Sarkisov, Dec 14

RubyMine: Code Insight for Ruby and Rails

We answer take a look at the Code Insight feature from RubyMine to help answer the question: "what does RubyMine do that a text editor can't?"
Ruby
Ruby
Glenn Goodrich, Oct 25

Understanding the Model-View-Controller (MVC) Architecture in Rails

Rails really takes the idea of separating an application's data, user interface, and control logic to a whole new level. In this article we'll see how.
Ruby
5 Comments
Ruby
Léonard Hetsch, May 22

Building APIs with Ruby on Rails and GraphQL

Léonard demonstrates the possibilities offered by GraphQL and Rails by implementing a simple movies database API.
Ruby
Ruby
David Bush, May 04

Beyond Rails Abstractions: A Dive into Database Internals

David Bush discusses the importance of understanding core functionality in Rails, showing how indexes work and how to implement a database by yourself.
Ruby
12 Comments
Ruby
Ilya Bodrov-Krukowski, Apr 24

Search and Autocomplete in Rails Apps

Ilya shows how to set up search and autocomplete features in a Rails application, including additional pg_search options, matched usernames and geolocation.
Ruby
8 Comments
Ruby
Glenn Goodrich, Jan 30

Take Opportunities to Beat Imposter Syndrome

For the last 6+ years, I've been managing the SitePoint Ruby channel. I was given the job by desperate, over-tasked folks trying to save a fledgling Ruby resource. I swallowed my...
Ruby
11 Comments
Ruby
Ilya Bodrov-Krukowski, Jan 23

Start Your SEO Right with Sitemaps on Rails

Ruby
Ruby
Vinoth, Jan 16

Handle Password and Email Changes in Your Rails API

Vinoth completes this two-part series on authenticating your Rails API using JWT by handling reset password and email endpoints.

Latest Themes

Premium Theme
SitePoint Themes

SitePoint WordPress Restaurant Theme

Pull in the crowds to your eatery, cafe, restaurant or bar with this flexible, modular WordPress theme.
Premium Theme
SitePoint Themes

SitePoint WordPress Ecommerce Theme

Sell your wares with this delightfully elegant WooCommerce-powered WordPress theme.
Premium Theme
SitePoint Themes

SitePoint WordPress Portfolio Theme

A beautiful, responsive, portfolio theme for creatives - photographers, designers, writers, developers - that shows off your skills and work to potential clients.
Premium Theme
SitePoint Themes

SitePoint WordPress Business Theme

Built for businesses in the financial and professional services sectors, our theme offers a great way to introduce clients to you and your team.
Premium Theme
Premium Theme
SitePoint Themes, Mar 19

SitePoint WordPress Restaurant Theme

Premium Theme
Premium Theme
SitePoint Themes, Mar 17

SitePoint WordPress Ecommerce Theme

Premium Theme
Premium Theme
SitePoint Themes, Feb 24

SitePoint WordPress Portfolio Theme

Premium Theme
Premium Theme
SitePoint Themes, Feb 02

SitePoint WordPress Business Theme

Ruby
8 Comments
Ruby
Parth Modi, Jan 09

Do the Right Thing and Document Your Rails API with Swagger

Parth Modi generates executable docs for his Rails API using swagger-docs and swagger-ui.
Ruby
16 Comments
Ruby
Fred Heath, Jan 02

Master Many-to-Many Associations with ActiveRecord

Fred Heath discusses the many different many-to-many associations and how to handle each with ActiveRecord.
Web
16 Comments
Web
Jesse Novotny, Dec 19

Setting Up an Angular SPA on Rails with Devise and Bootstrap

Jesse Novotny provides a walkthrough for setting up an Angular single page app on Rails with Devise and Bootstrap.
Ruby
3 Comments
Ruby
David Bush, Dec 19

Lexers, Parsers, and ASTs, OH MY!: How Ruby Executes

Ruby
4 Comments
Ruby
Ilya Bodrov-Krukowski, Dec 12

Common Rails Security Pitfalls and Their Solutions

Ilya Bodrov-Krukowski walks through 10 common security issues when using Rails and how to avoid and manage each one.
Web
Web
M. David Green, Dec 06

Ruby, Rails, and Imposter Syndrome, with Glenn Goodrich

In this episode, Tim and David are joined by Glenn Goodrich, aka Ruprict, a developer by day and SitePoint's Ruby Channel editor by night.
Ruby
3 Comments
Ruby
Glenn Goodrich, Dec 05

5 Ruby Resources for the Hour of Code

Over the last couple of years, I've been an active participant in the Hour of Code. If you're unfamiliar with the Hour of Code, here's a blurb from its site: The Hour of Code...
Ruby
Ruby
Parth Modi, Dec 01

N + 1: When More Queries Is a Good Thing

Parth Modi explains how he discovered that fixing the N + 1 Query Problem isn't always about reducing the number of queries. Sometimes, more queries is better.
Ruby
6 Comments
Ruby
Ilya Bodrov-Krukowski, Nov 28

Video Uploads with Rails and Ziggeo

Ruby
Ruby
Glenn Goodrich, Nov 24

The Conventions of Contributing to Open Source

Ruby
3 Comments
Ruby
Glenn Goodrich, Nov 23

Talk with the Experts: Glenn Goodrich

This is a recap of our recent AMA with Glenn Goodrich, our Ruby channel editor and author behind Rails: Novice to Ninja on SitePoint. 
Ruby
Ruby
Ardian Haxha, Nov 21

Five Trending Open Source Projects That Use Ruby

Ardian Haxha details five of the most popular open source Ruby projects on Github.
Ruby
Ruby
Vinoth, Nov 17

Leverage Heroku's Metrics for Better App Performance

 Vinoth shows you what the Heroku Metrics Dashboard displays and then runs through some scenarios on improving performance using these metrics.
Ruby
5 Comments
Ruby
David Bush, Nov 14

Rack-App: A Performant and Pragmatic Web Microframework

David Bush introduces Rack-App, a web microframework in Ruby that has a single dependency, can handle thousands of endpoints, and is among the fastest around.
Ruby
Ruby
Glenn Goodrich, Nov 14

From Novice to Ninja: How to Master Using Plugins in Rails

Rails: Novice to Ninja: The plugins architecture of Rails warrants attention, and this excerpt gives detailed insight to master the use of plugins in Rails.
Ruby
18 Comments
Ruby
Viktoria Kotsurenko, Nov 10

7 Design Patterns to Refactor MVC Components in Rails

Viktoria Kotsurenko explains seven very useful design patterns and how they can be applied to MVC components in Rails to make your app more maintainable.
