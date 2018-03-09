Featured Articles
Ruby
RubyMine: Code Insight for Ruby and Rails
We answer take a look at the Code Insight feature from RubyMine to help answer the question: "what does RubyMine do that a text editor...
Ruby
Understanding the Model-View-Controller (MVC) Architecture in Rails
Rails really takes the idea of separating an application's data, user interface, and control logic to a whole new level. In this article...
Ruby
Beyond Rails Abstractions: A Dive into Database Internals
David Bush discusses the importance of understanding core functionality in Rails, showing how indexes work and how to implement a database...
12 Comments
Ruby
Search and Autocomplete in Rails Apps
Ilya shows how to set up search and autocomplete features in a Rails application, including additional pg_search options, matched...
Ruby
Ruby
RubyMine: Code Insight for Ruby and Rails
We answer take a look at the Code Insight feature from RubyMine to help answer the question: "what does RubyMine do that a text editor can't?"
Ruby
Ruby
Understanding the Model-View-Controller (MVC) Architecture in Rails
Rails really takes the idea of separating an application's data, user interface, and control logic to a whole new level. In this article we'll see how.
Ruby
Ruby
Beyond Rails Abstractions: A Dive into Database Internals
David Bush discusses the importance of understanding core functionality in Rails, showing how indexes work and how to implement a database by yourself.
Featured Courses
3h 0m
Introduction to ES6
Bring the biggest update to JavaScript yet into your professional skillset.
2h 9m
Building Your First Website with Bootstrap 4
Learn how to save countless hours of tweaking time by jumpstarting your projects with Bootstrap 4.
2h 25m
Creating Your First Angular 2 App
Learn how to quickly bootstrap Angular web app projects and your dev environment with a seed project!
5h 25m
Learn JavaScript Syntax and Programming Principles
Power your JavaScript code. Power the modern web.
Featured Books
8 Practical Bootstrap Projects
Build responsive, mobile-first sites with ease
Your First Week With Bootstrap
Build responsive, mobile-first sites with ease
9 Practical Node.js Projects
Level Up Your Node Knowledge
HTML5 Games: Novice to Ninja
Design and build the next indie game hit!
Premium Book
Premium Book
8 Practical Bootstrap Projects
Premium Book
Premium Book
Your First Week With Bootstrap
Premium Book
Premium Book
9 Practical Node.js Projects
Latest
Ruby
Ruby
Artem Sarkisov, Dec 14
RubyMine: Code Insight for Ruby and Rails
We answer take a look at the Code Insight feature from RubyMine to help answer the question: "what does RubyMine do that a text editor can't?"
Ruby
Ruby
Glenn Goodrich, Oct 25
Understanding the Model-View-Controller (MVC) Architecture in Rails
Rails really takes the idea of separating an application's data, user interface, and control logic to a whole new level. In this article we'll see how.
Ruby
5 Comments
Ruby
Léonard Hetsch, May 22
Building APIs with Ruby on Rails and GraphQL
Léonard demonstrates the possibilities offered by GraphQL and Rails by implementing a simple movies database API.
Ruby
Ruby
David Bush, May 04
Beyond Rails Abstractions: A Dive into Database Internals
David Bush discusses the importance of understanding core functionality in Rails, showing how indexes work and how to implement a database by yourself.
Ruby
12 Comments
Ruby
Ilya Bodrov-Krukowski, Apr 24
Search and Autocomplete in Rails Apps
Ilya shows how to set up search and autocomplete features in a Rails application, including additional pg_search options, matched usernames and geolocation.
Ruby
8 Comments
Ruby
Glenn Goodrich, Jan 30
Take Opportunities to Beat Imposter Syndrome
For the last 6+ years, I've been managing the SitePoint Ruby channel. I was given the job by desperate, over-tasked folks trying to save a fledgling Ruby resource. I swallowed my...
Ruby
8 Comments
Ruby
Parth Modi, Jan 09
Do the Right Thing and Document Your Rails API with Swagger
Parth Modi generates executable docs for his Rails API using swagger-docs and swagger-ui.
Ruby
16 Comments
Ruby
Fred Heath, Jan 02
Master Many-to-Many Associations with ActiveRecord
Fred Heath discusses the many different many-to-many associations and how to handle each with ActiveRecord.
Web
16 Comments
Web
Jesse Novotny, Dec 19
Setting Up an Angular SPA on Rails with Devise and Bootstrap
Jesse Novotny provides a walkthrough for setting up an Angular single page app on Rails with Devise and Bootstrap.
Ruby
4 Comments
Ruby
Ilya Bodrov-Krukowski, Dec 12
Common Rails Security Pitfalls and Their Solutions
Ilya Bodrov-Krukowski walks through 10 common security issues when using Rails and how to avoid and manage each one.
Web
Web
M. David Green, Dec 06
Ruby, Rails, and Imposter Syndrome, with Glenn Goodrich
In this episode, Tim and David are joined by Glenn Goodrich, aka Ruprict, a developer by day and SitePoint's Ruby Channel editor by night.
Ruby
3 Comments
Ruby
Glenn Goodrich, Dec 05
5 Ruby Resources for the Hour of Code
Over the last couple of years, I've been an active participant in the Hour of Code. If you're unfamiliar with the Hour of Code, here's a blurb from its site: The Hour of Code...
Ruby
3 Comments
Ruby
Glenn Goodrich, Nov 23
Talk with the Experts: Glenn Goodrich
This is a recap of our recent AMA with Glenn Goodrich, our Ruby channel editor and author behind Rails: Novice to Ninja on SitePoint.
Ruby
Ruby
Ardian Haxha, Nov 21
Five Trending Open Source Projects That Use Ruby
Ardian Haxha details five of the most popular open source Ruby projects on Github.
Ruby
Ruby
Vinoth, Nov 17
Leverage Heroku's Metrics for Better App Performance
Vinoth shows you what the Heroku Metrics Dashboard displays and then runs through some scenarios on improving performance using these metrics.
Ruby
5 Comments
Ruby
David Bush, Nov 14
Rack-App: A Performant and Pragmatic Web Microframework
David Bush introduces Rack-App, a web microframework in Ruby that has a single dependency, can handle thousands of endpoints, and is among the fastest around.
Ruby
Ruby
Glenn Goodrich, Nov 14
From Novice to Ninja: How to Master Using Plugins in Rails
Rails: Novice to Ninja: The plugins architecture of Rails warrants attention, and this excerpt gives detailed insight to master the use of plugins in Rails.