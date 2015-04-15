Using Halite for Privacy and Two-Way Encryption of Emails
By Miguel Ibarra Romero,
Miguel implements the Halite library in a sample email sending application, to get symmetrically encrypted emails going for full communication security!
By Theodhor Pandeli,
Theodhor Pandeli looks at requesting runtime permissions in Android M and N, the new permission model that gives more control to users.
By Microsoft Developers,
Microsoft tech evangelists and engineers talk about the Microsoft Edge, browser exploits and security.
By Craig Buckler,
Opera 38 offers a free, unrestricted, encrypted VPN which hides your browsing activities. Craig discusses the implications of easy online privacy.
By Rafay Saeed Ansari,
Rafay Saeed Ansari walks us through a step-by-step procedure to set IP restrictions for the WordPress login page.
By Charles Costa,
Charles Costa looks at the dangers presented by social engineering, and offers practical tips for protecting yourself and your business from attack.
By Shaumik Daityari,
Shaumik examines the purpose of APIs, and how Postman can help with the critical task of testing them for functionality, exception handling and security.
By Jeff Smith,
Jeff Smith expands on his previous "Defensive programming" post by offering more tips on making sure your apps do what they're supposed to. Check it out!
By Alex Walker,
Having a device that knows you better than your mom could be great for security. But it also marks a change in the power dynamic. Are you ready for that?
By Jaykishan Panchal,
Jaykishan Panchal looks at how tackling the complexities of enterprise app development can be beneficial for your development business.
By Tanay Pant,
Tanay Pant introduces ProtonMail, a free, web-based, encrypted email service based in Switzerland.
By Zack Wallace,
Zack Wallace shares 13 tips that will help you design and build apps more efficiently.
By Nicola Pietroluongo,
Nicola Pietroluongo takes a look at the new randomness functions in PHP 7, compares them to "rand", and introduces alternatives for older PHP versions.
By DK Lynn,
DK Lynn details how to detect hacked files with SuperScan, a CRON script that tracks site changes and reports any changes to files in an account.
By Jessica Enders,
Conventional wisdom says that the frustration of masked passwords is worth it to keep us safe from hoods and hustlers. But does it actually help?
By Elio Qoshi,
In a previous article, we looked at 10 tips to secure WordPress. In this article, we cover even more tips to further help secure your WordPress website.
By Ian Oxley,
Ian Oxley looks at using CSP to create a whitelist of allowable resource types and locations, to prevent website injection attacks such as XXS.
By Tim Carr,
In this article we look at 10 ways to help secure WordPress websites, starting with the simplest and working through to some more advanced practical tips.
By Valdio Veliu,
We have all seen Android App permissions from a user perspective but how should you implement them and why as a developer? Valdio Veliu explains more.
By Aleksander Koko,
In this article we cover what the VIP Scanner plugin is and how use it to better harden our sites, by scanning our WordPress themes to improve code quality.
By Robert Gibb,
WordPress in incredibly popular, and anything that’s popular is more open to attack. In this article we show you how to help harden your WordPress site.
By Taylor Ren,
Taylor Ren continues his series about Symfony2 Authentication and Authorization by adding Registration and Login
By Taylor Ren,
Learn about authorization and authentication in Symfony2 with Taylor Ren's tutorial - covering an invite system, verification, and more.
By Pavlo Prystupa,
Pavlo Prystupa goes through the questions your business should be asking to ensure you're safe in the cloud.
By Tahir Taous,
In this article, we show you how to enable two-factor authentication for WordPress using Google Authenticator and Google's 2-Step Verification.