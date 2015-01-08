Narayan's articles
Sending Emails in PHP with PHPMailer
By Narayan Prusty, Tonino Jankov,
Tonino and Narayan show how to use PHPMailer - a dead simple email sending library for PHP. Send email from your local machine or an SMTP relay easily!
Storing Local Data in a Cordova App
By Narayan Prusty,
Narayan Prusty looks at the plugins and APIs available for storing local data in a Cordova App and creates an application to demonstrate.
Automatic Asset Optimization with Munee
By Narayan Prusty,
Narayan introduces Munee - a PHP lib that automates CSS, JS, LESS, SCSS, CoffeeScript etc minification and compilation, image resizing, caching, and more!
Better Password Masking in Your WordPress Forms
By Narayan Prusty,
Narayan Prusty covers how to create a plugin that adds a checkbox to show or hide password text (password masking) to help users to see passwords entered.
Scanning a QR Code with Cordova
By Narayan Prusty,
People are often sceptical about QR Codes, but they are useful for simple information exchange. Narayan Prusty shows how to scan them in a Cordova app.
Using HealthKit with a Cordova App
By Narayan Prusty,
Narayan Prusty shows how to use HealthKit with a Cordova based app, allowing users to write and read the heath data.
Integrating Local Notifications in Cordova Apps
By Narayan Prusty,
Narayan Prusty shows us how to integrate local notifications with an Apache Cordova based mobile application.
Create a Most Shared Posts Plugin for WordPress
By Narayan Prusty,
Narayan Prusty walks you through the steps to easily build your own Most Shared Posts plugin for WordPress, with clear code explanations.
How to Integrate Facebook Login into a Cordova Based App
By Narayan Prusty,
Narayan Prusty shows us how to integrate Facebook login functionality into a Cordova based cross platform mobile app.
Creating an Expense Manager App with Apache Cordova
By Narayan Prusty,
Narayan Prusty presents a tutorial on creating an expense manager app with Apache Cordova, showing us how to track calculations and visualise them.
Building a JavaScript Autocomplete Widget with Awesomplete
By Narayan Prusty,
In this tutorial Narayan Prusty shows you how to create an autocomplete widget using Lea Verou's lightweight and customizable Awesomplete JavaScript library
An Introduction to the WordPress Filesystem API
By Narayan Prusty,
In this article we show you the process of designing an admin page that writes and reads from our file system using the WordPress Filesystem API.
Exploring the WordPress get_posts Function
By Narayan Prusty,
In this article we explore the get_posts function in WordPress and how to use it in your own projects, and example of typical use cases for this function.
Create a WP Theme Settings Page with the Settings API
By Narayan Prusty,
In this article we show you how you can easily create a WordPress theme settings page using the Settings API, using a real-world, practical example.
How to Create a YouTube Embed Plugin for WordPress
By Narayan Prusty,
In this tutorial, we'll show you how to create a responsive YouTube embed plugin for WordPress. One that is simple and doesn't add unnecessary page weight.
Create a URL Shortener Plugin for WordPress
By Narayan Prusty,
In this tutorial, Narayan Prusty will show you how to create your own URL shortener plugin for WordPress using Google's URL Shortener API.
Sanitizing, Escaping and Validating Data in WordPress
By Narayan Prusty,
In this tutorial, we are going to look at some important native functions that can secure, clean and check data that is coming in or going out of WordPress.
Preventing Brute Force Attacks Against WordPress Websites
By Narayan Prusty,
In this tutorial, Narayan Prusty covers some of the popular methods and plugins used to prevent brute force attacks against WordPress sites.
How to Create a Password Manager App with Cordova
By Narayan Prusty,
Apache Cordova makes it very easy to create functional cross platform apps. Narayan Prusty shows us how to make a password manager.
The Developer’s Guide to Feeds in WordPress
By Narayan Prusty,
In this tutorial we cover the various feed formats WordPress provides and how to access them. We'll also look at customizing these feeds programmatically.
The Complete Guide to the WordPress Transients API
By Narayan Prusty,
In this article Narayan Prusty demonstrates how you can easily cache data use the WordPress Transients API.
Creating a “Most-Commented-on Posts” Plugin for WordPress
By Narayan Prusty,
In this article we show you how to easily build your own Most Commented On Posts plugin. This is a great way of showcasing your most popular content.
Building Your Own Social Sharing Plugin for WordPress
By Narayan Prusty,
In this article, Narayan Prusty demonstrates and shows you how you can easily build your own social sharing plugin for WordPress from scratch.
An Introduction to the WordPress Dashboard Widgets API
By Narayan Prusty,
In this article we discuss the WordPress Dashboard Widgets API. This API lets themes and plugins add, remove or re-position WordPress dashboard widgets.
Adding Custom Meta Boxes to the WordPress Admin Interface
By Narayan Prusty,
In this article we show you how to add new custom meta boxes - as well as save, validate and retrieve custom meta data on the front end of WordPress.
Creating a Post Series Plugin for WordPress
By Narayan Prusty,
In this tutorial, I will show you how to create post series plugin. You can also integrate the same code into a theme and provide it as theme functionality.
Getting Started with the WordPress Theme Customization API
By Narayan Prusty,
In this tutorial we show you what theme customization is from a user's perspective. We also walk you through using the WordPress Theme Customization API.
Creating an Anti AdBlock Plugin for WordPress
By Narayan Prusty,
In this tutorial we create a WordPress plugin that can disable our website for users of AdBlock or display alternative ads on our website to AdBlock users.
Designing WordPress Themes for Printing
By Narayan Prusty,
In this tutorial we'll take a look at how WordPress users and theme developers can design their WordPress themes for printing by using some basic CSS.
XML-RPC for WordPress Developers
By Narayan Prusty,
In this article we walk you through the fundamentals of XML-RPC for WordPress, including the basics of XML-RPC and how WordPress exposes this protocol.