Tim Carr
Tim is a WordPress Developer who builds WordPress web sites, themes and plugins. He runs n7 Studios, providing WordPress development, consultancy & training, and WP Zinc, providing free and premium WordPress Plugins.
Tim's articles
Managing WordPress Updates Remotely
Tim Carr reviews 3 popular WordPress management dashboards that provide one click plugin and theme updates, making managing WordPress websites a breeze.
Adding Custom Functionality to the WordPress Visual Editor
With the TinyMCE API and WordPress’ filter hooks, Tim Carr demonstrates how to easily add your own custom functionality to the WordPress Visual Editor.
What Are WordPress Nonces?
In this article, Tim Carr covers how nonces (number used once) can help keep your WordPress themes and plugins secure.
Mastering Image Optimization in WordPress
Tim Carr explores image optimization and the different ways of optimizing JPEG and PNG images, which are uploaded by clients and site owners into WordPress.
Making Your WP Plugins Even More Developer Friendly
Tim Carr explores how plugin developers can make their WordPress plugins developer friendly by providing useful and solid developer documentation.
Making Your WordPress Plugins Developer Friendly
Tim Carr demonstrates how to build robust plugins that allow other developers to modify and extend the code, without making changes to your core plugin.
Building a VPS with WordPress on a LEMP Stack
Tim Carr walks you through the steps needed to set up your own, inexpensive, high performance VPS running WordPress on a LEMP stack (nginx, PHP and MySQL).
10 Tips to Secure WordPress
In this article we look at 10 ways to help secure WordPress websites, starting with the simplest and working through to some more advanced practical tips.