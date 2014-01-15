Miguel's articles
PHP Authorization with JWT (JSON Web Tokens)
By Miguel Ibarra Romero, Matthew Setter,
Need to authenticate requests to a server? Learn what JWTs are and how to use them instead of sessions to authenticate your users via API calls.
Using Halite for Privacy and Two-Way Encryption of Emails
By Miguel Ibarra Romero,
Miguel implements the Halite library in a sample email sending application, to get symmetrically encrypted emails going for full communication security!
PHP and RabbitMQ: Advanced Examples
By Miguel Ibarra Romero,
Miguel Ibarra Romero continues his RabbitMQ series by demonstrating its use on two more advanced examples, after having covered the basics in part 1.
How to use RabbitMQ with PHP
By Miguel Ibarra Romero,
Miguell Ibarra Romero explains the theory of AMQP and RabbitMQ before demonstrating its use with PHP on a simple example.
Interactive PHP Debugging with PsySH
By Miguel Ibarra Romero,
Miguel Romero demonstrates interactive debugging with PsySH - a REPL for PHP you can embed in your apps!
Using Guzzle with Twitter via Oauth
By Miguel Ibarra Romero,
A tutorial on how you can use OAuth to authenticate Guzzle with Twitter and make it into a Twitter client - uses Guzzle's own Oauth adapter
Risks and Challenges of Password Hashing
By Miguel Ibarra Romero,
Miguel Ibarra Romero discusses the risks and challenges in modern web app security regarding password hashing
Guzzle – PHP HTTP Client
By Miguel Ibarra Romero,
Guzzle is a PHP HTTP Client designed to help you consume restful and other APIs from all over the web