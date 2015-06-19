Nicola's articles
Randomness in PHP – Do You Feel Lucky?
By Nicola Pietroluongo,
Nicola Pietroluongo takes a look at the new randomness functions in PHP 7, compares them to "rand", and introduces alternatives for older PHP versions.
Can PuliPHP Re-Revolutionize PHP Package Development?
By Nicola Pietroluongo,
PuliPHP is a new paradigm-shifting tool, designed to re-revolutionize PHP package development by making it extra easy to track and share resource files.
Demystifying RegEx with Practical Examples
By Nicola Pietroluongo,
Nicola makes regular expressions less scary by explaining what they do and how, and demoing some practical regex examples, explained in detail.
Console Wars – PHP CLI Libraries
By Nicola Pietroluongo,
Nicola Pietroluongo compares three popular PHP console libraries, building the same functionality in each. Wondering which one is right for you? Find out!
Introduction to Chain of Responsibility
By Nicola Pietroluongo,
Nicola Pietroluongo explains the concept of Chain of Responsibility in a down-to-earth manner, backing it up with examples.