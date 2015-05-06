Valdio's articles
Animating an Android Floating Action Button
By Valdio Veliu,
Valdio Veliu shows how to animate that most popular of components in Google's Material Design, the Floating Action Bar.
Fundamentals of Java Enum Types
By Valdio Veliu,
Java enum types make it easy to define a fixed number of constants. More than that, enums are full-blown classes and can have fields and methods.
Mastering Complex Lists with the Android RecyclerView
By Valdio Veliu,
Valdio Veliu looks at the RecyclerView in Android, perfect for handling long lists of data efficiently.
Volley, a Networking Library for Android
By Valdio Veliu,
Valdio Veliu looks at Volley, Google's standard library for network requests that takes care of a lot of the hard work for you.
Optimizing Battery and Data Consumption in Android
By Valdio Veliu,
Monetizing Apps with the Google AdMob SDK
By Valdio Veliu,
Valdio Veliu looks at one option for monetizing your Android Apps, using Google's own AdMob SDK.
A Step by Step Guide to Building an Android Audio Player App
By Valdio Veliu,
Valdio Veliu presents an in-depth and step by step guide to building your very own Android audio player app.
Tidy and Optimize Your Java Code with Android Butter Knife
By Valdio Veliu,
Valdio Veliu looks at Android Butter knife, a great tool for optimizing and tidying your Android codeso you can focus on important logic.
OkHttp, the Android HTTP Client from Square
By Valdio Veliu,
Valdio Veliu looks at OkHttp, an Android HTTP client from square that helps simplify API calls in your apps.
9 More Essential Plugins for Android Studio
By Valdio Veliu,
Last year Valdio Veliu wrote a popular article on his favorite plugins for Android Studio, now he's back with more to streamline your development process.
Adding Dropbox to an Android App
By Valdio Veliu,
File storage is an essential feature for an Android app. In this tutorial Valdio Veliu shows you how to add the Dropbox API for cloud storage.
Add Elegant Maps to Your Android App with MapBox
By Valdio Veliu,
Inclusive Android Interfaces with Custom Accessibility Services
By Valdio Veliu,
Custom Accessibility Services for Android allow a developer to create inclusive interfaces for all users and Valdio Veliu shows us how to create our own.
Streamlining Mobile App Databases with Realm.io
By Valdio Veliu,
Valdio Veliu looks at Realm.io, a promising replacement for storing app data that promises to streamline, speed up and simplify your development process.
Android Gestures and Touch Mechanics
By Valdio Veliu,
Valdio Veliu looks at how to use common gestures in android applications and how to create your own custom touch events when needed.
A Developers Guide to Risky Android App Permissions
By Valdio Veliu,
We have all seen Android App permissions from a user perspective but how should you implement them and why as a developer? Valdio Veliu explains more.
The Top 8 Plugins for Android Studio
By Valdio Veliu,
In Valdio's first article for SitePoint, he lists eight useful plugins for Android studio, the official IDE for Android development.