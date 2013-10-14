Taylor is a freelance web and desktop application developer living in Suzhou in Eastern China. Started from Borland development tools series (C++Builder, Delphi), published a book on InterBase, certified as Borland Expert in 2003, he shifted to web development with typical LAMP configuration. Later he started working with jQuery, Symfony, Bootstrap, Dart, etc.
Taylor's articles
Nette Framework: First Impressions
Taylor Ren takes a look at Nette Framework, the 3rd most popular framework from our recent survey. Come see what's special about it - and what isn't!
Building a Custom Twig Filter the TDD Way
Taylor Ren shows you how easy it is to build a custom Symfony2 Twig filter, all while using PHPUnit to respect TDD practices.
Symfony2 Registration and Login
Taylor Ren continues his series about Symfony2 Authentication and Authorization by adding Registration and Login
Symfony2 Pre-registration and Invite System
Learn about authorization and authentication in Symfony2 with Taylor Ren's tutorial - covering an invite system, verification, and more.
Introducing CockpitCMS – a CMS for Developers
Taylor Ren shows you how you can use CockpitCMS, the Developer's CMS, to create a custom trip-journal quickly and easily.
Developing PHP Extensions with C++ and PHP-CPP: Advanced
Taylor Ren demonstrates some advanced PHP extension development with the PHP-CPP library and C++
Generate Excel Files and Charts with PHPExcel
Taylor Ren explains how you can generate XLS files with charts using PHPExcel - a PHP library
PINQ – Querify Your Datasets – Faceted Search
Taylor Ren introduces PINQ - a PHP library based on LINQ for providing a unified API for querying arrays, iterators and external data sources
PINQ – querify your datasets – introduction
In this article, we briefly introduced the basic functionality of PINQ and how to use it in a web app.
How To Make Microsoft Word Documents with PHP
Taylor Ren explains how you can use MS Interop to create Microsoft Word documents in PHP ready, immediately ready for the printer
Autogenerate CRUD Apps with Phreeze
Taylor Ren explains how you can use Phreeze to autogenerate CRUD applications for your already existing databases - often in already existing apps.
Symfony 2 Checklist for Development and Deployment
Taylor Ren goes through a pre-deployment checklist for Symfony apps, listing things you should do before thinking about moving to production
A Look at Valentina
Taylor Ren looks at a relatively new suite of DB tools - Valentina - and gives you his opinion on it.
PHP Extension Development with PHP-CPP: Object Oriented Code
Taylor Ren continues with his C++ tutorial on developing PHP extensions through PHP-CPP
Getting Started with PHP Extension Development via PHP-CPP
Taylor Ren explains how we can develop PHP extensions in C++ with the help of the PHP-CPP library
Functional Testing in Symfony2
Learn about running functional tests with PhpUnit in a Symfony2 app, prepopulated with sample data through Doctrine's Data Fixtures
Data Fixtures in Symfony2
Learn how to use Doctrine's Data Fixtures in Symfony2 to provide your app with sample data
Cursors in MySQL Stored Procedures
Taylor Ren explains and demonstrates the use of Cursors in MySQL's Stored Procedures
Arbitrary Precision and Big Numbers in PHP
Discover big numbers and arbitrary precision in PHP
Integrating Polymer/Dart and Symfony – Part 2
Learn how to implement dart polymer widgets in a Symfony app
Integrating Polymer/Dart and Symfony – Part 1
Learn how to build Polymer Dart widgets and implement them into a Symfony app
Stored Procedures in MySQL and PHP
Revisit the long forgotten topic of Stored Procedures in MySQL and PHP
Unique Index and its Rationale
Learn about unique index and the way they can increase performance when built correctly
PHP and WMI – Dig deep into Windows with PHP
Learn how to combine PHP and WMI to dig deep into Windows and get insight into a machine's hardware and software details via PHP
Dart and PHP: A Legacy Animal Guess Game
Learn how to implement Dart and PHP through the resurrection of an old programming tutorial sample game.
Building a Web App with Symfony 2: Finalizing
The final part of this Symfony series touches on pagination, unit testing, NativeQuery and image watermarks with GD
Building a Web App With Symfony 2: Development
After bootstrapping in part 1, we continue with the series and get into heavy development of this web app - head to toe - with Symfony 2
Building a Web App with Symfony 2: Bootstrapping
Learn how to build a personal book collection web app from scratch with Symfony 2