How to Authenticate your Android Users Using Phone or Email
Authentication and Sharing in Android with the Google+ API
Theodhor Pandeli looks at using the Google+ API in an Android app to provide authentication and social sharing features.
Integrating the Facebook Graph API in Android
Crash Reporting an Android App with Crashlytics and Fabric
Theodhor Pandeli looks at how the Crashlytics library, a part of Twitter's Fabric, can help identify common crashes in an Android app.
Retrofit, a Simple HTTP Client for Android and Java
Theodhor Pandeli covers Retrofit, an HTTP client Library from Square that helps Android and Java developers make network calls easier and quicker
Integrating Stripe into Your Android App
In this tutorial, Theodhor Pandeli will show you how to allow users buy products or services from your app, using Stripe.
Integrating the Facebook API with Android
In Theodhor Pandeli's first post for SitePoint, he looks at integrating the Facebook API into Android apps for login, profile information and posting.
What’s New in Android Nougat
Hassle-Free Image Loading in Android with Picasso from Square
Theodhor Pandeli looks at simplifying image loading in Android with the Picasso library from Square.
Requesting Runtime Permissions in Android M and N
Theodhor Pandeli looks at requesting runtime permissions in Android M and N, the new permission model that gives more control to users.
Using Android Text-to-Speech to Create a Smart Assistant
Theodhor Pandeli creates an Android app with text-to-speech that answers all of life's most important questions.
How to Build a 2D Tapping Game in Unity
Theodhor Pandeli walks through the process of creating a basic 2D tapping game in Unity.