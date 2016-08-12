Jeff's articles
Top Angular Plugins for Sublime Text
By Jeff Smith,
Jeff Smith introduces a number of Angular plugins for Sublime Text that help make your Angular development efforts in Sublime a success.
Why Net Neutrality Matters to Web Professionals
By Jeff Smith,
Have you heard of net neutrality? Do you know why it should matter to you, not only as a web citizen and consumer, but also as a web professional?
How to Create Disaster Plans for Websites
By Jeff Smith,
Does your website or application have a disaster plan? Take a look at this post for some things to consider when thinking ahead and planning for the worst!
Which JavaScript Framework for WordPress Core?
By Jeff Smith,
WordPress contributors square off, trying to determine the best JavaScript framework for WordPress (React vs Vue.js!). Which framework do you support?
Why Self-Hosting Your Website Is a Bad Idea
By Jeff Smith,
Are you planning on self-hosting your website? Take a look at this article to learn about the downsides of on-premise hosting before you take the leap!
How to Think about Website Security as an Admin
By Jeff Smith,
Are you a new website administrator (or do you know one) and just starting to think about website security? Take a look for a few starting tips!
Version Control with Magento and Git
By Jeff Smith,
Are you planning to build an ecommerce site with Magento and Git together in order to implement version control? Here are a few tips before you get started!
6 Tips for Managing Your Site with cPanel
By Jeff Smith,
Do you use cPanel for your hosting management? Take a look at these quick tips for getting the maximum usefulness out of your cPanel experience!
How to Use Sequel Pro to Manage MySQL Databases on macOS
By Jeff Smith,
Looking for a way to manage MySQL databases securely from your Mac? Take a look at this guide to DB management with Sequel Pro.
The Myth of “Unlimited Everything” Hosting Plans
By Jeff Smith,
Unlimited Everything in hosting is a myth. Take a look, as we go over the things to look for in hosts who claim to offer unlimited resources to customers.
WordPress: A World-Class Content Management System
By Jeff Smith,
How do you feel about WordPress - world-class content management system, or antiquated & insecure? Jeff responds to some criticisms of the platform.
5 Time-Saving Uses for WP-CLI Automation
By Jeff Smith,
Looking for ways to be more efficient when setting up and maintaining multiple WordPress sites? Here are some suggestions for WP-CLI automation.
Using DeployHQ to Automate Your Deployments
By Jeff Smith,
Tired of deploying changes to your sites by copying files manually from your repositories? Learn how to automate deployment from Git with DeployHQ.
Deploy & Manage Multiple WordPress Sites with ServerPilot
By Jeff Smith,
Do you manage multiple WordPress sites on multiple servers? We're taking a look at ServerPilot, a tool for deploying and managing your installations.
Why Every Website Needs HTTPS
By Jeff Smith,
Every website needs encryption. Read about the benefits that HTTPS offers to you and to your site's visitors, and then get started today!
Understanding “The Loop” in WordPress
By Jeff Smith,
Do you constantly hear WordPress devs talking about "The Loop", but you're not entirely sure what that is, or how to use it? Take a look!
WordPress Version Control with Git
By Jeff Smith,
You WordPress site should be version controlled! Take a look at using Git with WordPress, try out VersionPress, or investigate your host's Git options.
Why Staging Environments Are Critical for WordPress Sites
By Jeff Smith,
WordPress is so easy to work with that it can be tempting to indulge in cowboy coding. Jeff Smith explains why you should use staging environments anyway.
5 WordPress Plugins for Backups and Migrations
By Jeff Smith,
It's not hard to backup or migrate your WordPress sites - there are so many amazing choices, there's no reason you can't get it done quickly and easily!
Managing WordPress Updates with InfiniteWP
By Jeff Smith,
If you manage updates and backups for multiple WordPress sites, InfiniteWP can provide the leverage you need to be more efficient at multi-site maintenance.
Why Every Business Needs a Website
By Jeff Smith,
Every business needs a website. Developers have been saying it for years, but it has never been more true. Jeff Smith explains.
Talk with the Experts: Glenn Goodrich
By Jeff Smith, Glenn Goodrich,
This is a recap of our recent AMA with Glenn Goodrich, our Ruby channel editor and author behind Rails: Novice to Ninja on SitePoint.
Interrupting Applications with Laravel Middleware
By Jeff Smith, Isaac Castillo,
In Laravel, middleware allows you to filter out your HTTP requests and manage requests. Learn to dictate requests and interactions with your application.
Mobile User Interface Design with Sketch
By Jeff Smith, Adam Rasheed,
We recapped our Live Lesson with Adam Rasheed, teacher of our User Interface Design with Sketch course on SitePoint Premium.
UI Designs with Sketch 40 – Live Lesson!
By Jeff Smith, Adam Rasheed,
We're giving you a chance to speak directly with our course instructor and ask your questions directly! This week we focus on Sketch and build a UI design.
Designing Custom Icons with Sketch 3
By Jeff Smith, Adam Rasheed,
Talk With The Experts: Chris Coyier
By Jeff Smith, Chris Coyier,
Last week we held our highly anticipated live webinar with Chris Coyier. Let's recap the information we learnt about Making the Most of CodePen.
Chris Coyier on CodePen – Join the Conversation!
By Jeff Smith, Chris Coyier,
CodePen is one of the most pervasive tools in a developers toolkit. Let's dig a little deeper into the tool with Co-Founder Chris Coyier in our webinar.
How to Choose the Right CSS Toolkits and Frameworks
By Jeff Smith, Miriam Suzanne,
Miriam is a co-founder of OddBird, author of Jump Start Sass and creator of the Susy framework. Last week, she joined us for a chat about Susy and toolkits.
A Live Lesson in Diving into ES2015, with Darin Haener
By Jeff Smith, Darin Haener,
SitePoint Premium’s first ever Live Lesson with Darin Haener, walked you through sections of his course, Diving into ES2015 — while answering your questions live!