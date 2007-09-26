DK Lynn
DK Lynn is a former instructor pilot and "rocket scientist" now living in New Zealand where he operates a small business developing and hosting web sites.
David's articles
Quickly Detect Hacked Files via CRON/PHP: SuperScan
By DK Lynn,
DK Lynn details how to detect hacked files with SuperScan, a CRON script that tracks site changes and reports any changes to files in an account.
Detect Hacked Files via CRON/PHP
By DK Lynn,
Detect hacked files via comparison of databased hash values.
Learn Apache mod_rewrite: 13 Real-world Examples
By DK Lynn,
This the continous of Apache mod_rewrite article. In this second part of article, DK Lynn will show the 13 mod_rewrite examples.
