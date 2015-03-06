Jasmine's articles
On Our Radar: Time, Responsive Design and Misplaced Commas
By Jasmine Elias,
If you're happy and you know it, syntax error! In a week of misplaced semicolons and forgotten commas, we had a lot to talk about.
On Our Radar: How Smartphones Have Changed Us
By Jasmine Elias,
Responsive web design, ad-blockers, tracking visitors with cookies, and other popular posts from SitePoint's forums.
People’s Choice: Pick Your Top Books For Our #CodeTrip
By Jasmine Elias,
Web devs, it's our time to shine. Pick your Top 3 books and soon we'll have the best deal of all time for GPS, the Great Public Selections Bundle, coming soon to a computer screen near you.
On Our Radar: Search, CSS Sliders, Reusable Code, and Responsive Sites
By Jasmine Elias,
On Our Radar: Preprocessors, Taskbars, and Board Games
By Jasmine Elias,
This week, we discovered a fun drinking game for web devs. 1. think of a noun. 2. google "noun.js". 3. if it exists, drink.
It’s Competition Time! Post in June, and Win Big!
By Jasmine Elias,
"OMG I love competitions!" I hear you say. Of course you do, who doesn't like a good win? During the month of June, you can win prize packs just for posting
On Our Radar: Show Us Your Library, and Other Ways to Win!
By Jasmine Elias,
With the possible exception of tequila, a computer can make more fasters faster than any other invention in human history.
Show us your books, #UpgradeMyLibrary
By Jasmine Elias,
Web developers, the hottest and easiest competition is on. Share a photo of your old programming books to win a set of modern books.
On Our Radar: June Competition, Titles, Tables and Robots
By Jasmine Elias,
It's competition time! Post in the forums in June and you can win a whole bunch of swag.
On Our Radar: Responsive Images Are Trolling Us All
By Jasmine Elias,
We examine the responsive images phenomenon, as well as the latest news on CSS, HTML, JavaScript, PHP and .NET.
On Our Radar: Image height/width and The Internet of Things
By Jasmine Elias,
This week's On Our Radar focuses on the latest forum discussion on image height and width, the internet of things, javascript, .net, drupal and more.
Become a SitePoint Ambassador!
By Jasmine Elias,
SitePoint Ambassadors are an exclusive group of passionate web devs. They promote SitePoint across the web and tech clubs, groups, meetups and conferences.
On Our Radar: Pair Programming, The Cloud, a UI for Your Nose
By Jasmine Elias,
SitePoint community head Jasmine Elias shows off the best of the SitePoint forums for the week, including a look at nasal interfaces.
On Our Radar: Exclusive Emails, PHP Digital Waste and Ipsums
By Jasmine Elias,
Community Manager Jasmine Elias talks about exclusive emails, PHP frenzy, digital waste and ipsums.
On Our Radar: Creativity, Mapping PHP and Color Keyboards
By Jasmine Elias,
Community Manager Jasmine Elias talks all things PHP, mapping, color keyboards, javascript, wikipedia, .NET and building the perfect web dev computer.
On Our Radar: Teaching and Learning from Web Devs
By Jasmine Elias,
Jasmine Elias talks about e-learning and learning code for the first time. Something for every web dev, from HTML, CSS, JavaScript and more.
On Our Radar: highlight.js, linux and pranks
By Jasmine Elias,
Community Manager Jasmine Elias covers the latest on SitePoint Forums in "On Our Radar". The week with highlight.js, linux, form functions and PHP7.
On Our Radar: Code Formatting, Securing Data, Checkboxes
By Jasmine Elias,
Community manager Jasmine Elias outlines the week's most interesting forum discussions, focusing on code formatting, data security and checkboxes.
Microsoft Q&A: Evolution of a Data Center
By Jasmine Elias,
Community manager Jasmine Elias outlines insights gleaned from our recent Microsoft Q&As on the SitePoint forums.
On Our Radar: Q&A, Experiments and the End of Browsers
By Jasmine Elias,
Community manager Jasmine Elias takes a look at the pressing issues in our forums including JS, .NET, Microsoft, pair programming, browsers, mobile dev.
On Our Radar: Getting Started, Clean Code and the Next Wikipedia
By Jasmine Elias,
Community Manager Jasmine surfaces the best discussions from our forums, including a look at keeping code clean, and an inside look at the next Wikipedia
On Our Radar: Linting, Shelf-life, Sass and CSS3
By Jasmine Elias,
Community manager Jasmine Elias takes a look at the pressing issues in our forums including Javascript Linting, digital shelf-life and legacy, Sass and CSS3
On Our Radar: Burnout, Picky Browsers and Is Sitting Deadly?
By Jasmine Elias,
Community manager Jasmine Elias takes a look at the pressing issues in our forums, including burnout, sitting vs standing, and picky browsers.