Jessica Enders has suffered from a life long condition known as a love of designing forms and other transactional interfaces. She is attempting to minimise the adverse symptoms by running her own form design business, Formulate Information Design.
Jessica's articles
Designing Form Layout: Color
By Jessica Enders,
Human beings are sensitive to color. We process it without us even realizing, and we can’t help noticing differences. This is useful in form design.
Designing Form Layout: Spacing
By Jessica Enders,
Human beings see things that are close to each other as being related. Conversely, things that are not related usually have some space between them.
Designing Form Layout: Alignment
By Jessica Enders,
Create a straight, unobstructed, vertical path to completion. Now it's faster for your form to be filled out, and it looks neater and simpler too.
Form UX: Sometimes Even Apple, Google and Amazon Make Mistakes
By Jessica Enders,
Jessica Enders looks at how even the giants of digital media can slip up in their web form UX.
Masking Passwords: Help or Hindrance?
By Jessica Enders,
Conventional wisdom says that the frustration of masked passwords is worth it to keep us safe from hoods and hustlers. But does it actually help?
Satisficing: What Does it Mean for Web Forms?
By Jessica Enders,
Satisficing is a combination of the word 'satisfy' and 'suffice', and describes the tendency to do just enough to get a result. How does this affect forms?
3 Rules for Painless Account UX: Login
By Jessica Enders,
Is your login friendly doorman or cranky guard? Jessica Enders shows you how to get your users logged in fast by getting your login screens out of the way.
3 Rules for Painless Account UX
By Jessica Enders,
No-one likes creating accounts -- it's a complication of using a service. Jessica Enders has 3 rules for making the process as painless as possible.
The Definitive Guide to Form Label Positioning
By Jessica Enders,
Labels are central to good form design but there are many views on where to position them. Jessica Enders delivers the final word in form label positioning.